Bingo de Noël Bernolsheim

Bingo de Noël

33 rue principale Bernolsheim Bas-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-11-08 19:00:00

fin : 2025-11-08 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-08

Bingo Repas de Noel avec la participation de Jouet Club Vendenheim

Participation jeu 20 €

Repas avec dessert 19 € .

33 rue principale Bernolsheim 67170 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 46 84 98 01 boeuf.et.cie.67@gmail.com

English :

Bingo Christmas meal with the participation of Jouet Club Vendenheim

German :

Bingo Weihnachtsessen mit Beteiligung des Jouet Club Vendenheim

Italiano :

Tombola Cena di Natale con la partecipazione del Jouet Club Vendenheim

Espanol :

Bingo Comida de Navidad con la participación de Jouet Club Vendenheim

