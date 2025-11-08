Bingo de Noël Bernolsheim
33 rue principale Bernolsheim Bas-Rhin
Tarif : – – EUR
Début : Samedi 2025-11-08 19:00:00
fin : 2025-11-08 23:30:00
2025-11-08
Bingo Repas de Noel avec la participation de Jouet Club Vendenheim
Participation jeu 20 €
Repas avec dessert 19 € .
33 rue principale Bernolsheim 67170 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 46 84 98 01 boeuf.et.cie.67@gmail.com
English :
Bingo Christmas meal with the participation of Jouet Club Vendenheim
German :
Bingo Weihnachtsessen mit Beteiligung des Jouet Club Vendenheim
Italiano :
Tombola Cena di Natale con la partecipazione del Jouet Club Vendenheim
Espanol :
Bingo Comida de Navidad con la participación de Jouet Club Vendenheim
L’événement Bingo de Noël Bernolsheim a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par Office de Tourisme du Pays de Haguenau