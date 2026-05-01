BIODIVERSITÉ ET PASTORALISME AU PIED DU CHÂTEAU DE QUÉRIBUS Cucugnan
BIODIVERSITÉ ET PASTORALISME AU PIED DU CHÂTEAU DE QUÉRIBUS Cucugnan samedi 23 mai 2026.
Cucugnan
BIODIVERSITÉ ET PASTORALISME AU PIED DU CHÂTEAU DE QUÉRIBUS
2 route de Duilhac Cucugnan Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-23 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-23 12:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-23
Dans le cadre de la fête de la nature, venez admirer la biodiversité des Corbières au pied du château de Quéribus lors d’une balade avec un berger et une botaniste ! Les troupeaux façonnent ces paysages depuis des siècles. La faune et la flore s’en portent à merveille.
Rendez-vous sur le parking de l’office de tourisme à Cucugnan.
Durée 2h30 Difficulté de marche faible prévoir gourde, chaussures de marche, chapeau
Inscription obligatoire avant le 21 mai.
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2 route de Duilhac Cucugnan 11350 Aude Occitanie +33 6 09 50 42 22 clementine.plassart@cen-occitanie.org
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
As part of the Fête de la Nature, come and admire the biodiversity of the Corbières at the foot of the Château de Quéribus during a walk with a shepherd and a botanist! Herds have been shaping these landscapes for centuries. The flora and fauna are doing wonderfully well.
Meet at the tourist office parking lot in Cucugnan.
Duration: 2h30 Difficulty: low bring water bottle, walking shoes and hat
Registration required before May 21.
L’événement BIODIVERSITÉ ET PASTORALISME AU PIED DU CHÂTEAU DE QUÉRIBUS Cucugnan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Corbières & Salanque