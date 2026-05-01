Cucugnan

BIODIVERSITÉ ET PASTORALISME AU PIED DU CHÂTEAU DE QUÉRIBUS

2 route de Duilhac Cucugnan Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-23 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-23 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-23

Dans le cadre de la fête de la nature, venez admirer la biodiversité des Corbières au pied du château de Quéribus lors d’une balade avec un berger et une botaniste ! Les troupeaux façonnent ces paysages depuis des siècles. La faune et la flore s’en portent à merveille.

Rendez-vous sur le parking de l’office de tourisme à Cucugnan.

Durée 2h30 Difficulté de marche faible prévoir gourde, chaussures de marche, chapeau

Inscription obligatoire avant le 21 mai.

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2 route de Duilhac Cucugnan 11350 Aude Occitanie +33 6 09 50 42 22 clementine.plassart@cen-occitanie.org

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

As part of the Fête de la Nature, come and admire the biodiversity of the Corbières at the foot of the Château de Quéribus during a walk with a shepherd and a botanist! Herds have been shaping these landscapes for centuries. The flora and fauna are doing wonderfully well.

Meet at the tourist office parking lot in Cucugnan.

Duration: 2h30 Difficulty: low bring water bottle, walking shoes and hat

Registration required before May 21.

L’événement BIODIVERSITÉ ET PASTORALISME AU PIED DU CHÂTEAU DE QUÉRIBUS Cucugnan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Corbières & Salanque