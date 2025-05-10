Bistrot Concert Moulins Lambert Blue Sapphyr – Pont-de-Ruan, 10 mai 2025 07:00, Pont-de-Ruan.

Indre-et-Loire

Bistrot Concert Moulins Lambert Blue Sapphyr Pont-de-Ruan Indre-et-Loire

Tarif :

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-05-10

fin : 2025-05-10

Date(s) :

2025-05-10

Le Bistrot-concert de Pont-de-Ruan reçoit » Blue Sapphyr »

Ouverture saisonnière Bistrot Moulins Lambert

L’association Patrimoine des Ruanopontins lance la saison 4 de son bistrot associatif.

Ouverture le samedi 10 mai à 18h.

Cette première soirée bistrot concert est ouverte à tous.

Le Bistrot-concert de Pont-de-Ruan reçoit » Blue Sapphyr »

Ouverture saisonnière Bistrot Moulins Lambert

L’association Patrimoine des Ruanopontins lance la saison 4 de son bistrot associatif.

Ouverture le samedi 10 mai à 18h.

Cette première soirée bistrot concert est ouverte à tous et vous aurez la possibilité de prendre votre adhésion annuelle pour pouvoir profiter du lieu pendant toute la saison. .

Pont-de-Ruan 37260 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire patrimoine.pontderuan@gmail.com

English :

Bistrot-concert de Pont-de-Ruan welcomes Blue Sapphyr

Seasonal opening of Bistrot Moulins Lambert

The Patrimoine des Ruanopontins association launches the 4 ?season of its bistrot associatif.

Opening on Saturday, May 10 at 6pm.

This first bistro concert evening is open to all.

German :

Das Bistro-Konzert in Pont-de-Ruan empfängt » Blue Sapphyr »

Saisonale Öffnung des Bistros Moulins Lambert

Der Verein « Patrimoine des Ruanopontins » eröffnet die Saison 4 ?seines Vereinsbistros.

Eröffnung am Samstag, den 10. Mai um 18 Uhr.

Dieser erste Bistro-Konzertabend ist für alle offen.

Italiano :

Il Bistrot-concerto di Pont-de-Ruan accoglie « Blue Sapphyr

Apertura stagionale del Bistrot Moulins Lambert

L’associazione Patrimoine des Ruanopontins inaugura la quarta stagione del suo bistrot comunitario.

Inaugurazione sabato 10 maggio alle 18.00.

Questa prima serata di concerti del bistrot è aperta a tutti.

Espanol :

Bistrot-concierto en Pont-de-Ruan da la bienvenida a « Blue Sapphyr

Apertura de temporada del Bistrot Moulins Lambert

La asociación Patrimoine des Ruanopontins inaugura la 4ª temporada de su bistrot comunitario.

Inauguración el sábado 10 de mayo a las 18.00 horas.

Esta primera velada concierto bistrot está abierta a todos.

L’événement Bistrot Concert Moulins Lambert Blue Sapphyr Pont-de-Ruan a été mis à jour le 2025-05-06 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme