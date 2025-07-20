BJORKA X3 Courchevel 20 juillet 2025 07:00

Savoie

BJORKA X3 Courchevel Courchevel Savoie

Début : Dimanche 2025-07-20

fin : 2025-07-20

2025-07-20

Un triathlon unique au monde !

Courchevel

Courchevel 73120 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 88 51 09 88 contact@courchevelsportsoutdoor.com

English :

A triathlon unlike any other in the world!

German :

Ein weltweit einzigartiger Triathlon!

Italiano :

Un triathlon diverso da tutti gli altri al mondo!

Espanol :

¡Un triatlón como ningún otro en el mundo!

