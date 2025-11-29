Black Bomba A + The Soul of Bushido + First Rage Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine

Black Bomba A + The Soul of Bushido + First Rage Chez Paulette

343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

20

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-29 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-29

Date(s) :

2025-11-29

Note-le dans ton agenda ! Pour finir l’année en beauté, Black Bomb A vient retourner la mythique salle de Chez Paulette. Ils seront là pour présenter leur 8ème album, Unbuild The World !

Accompagnés par The Soul of Bushido et leur crossover agressif, ainsi que First Rage pour une ouverture de bal efficace ! Impossible de rater ça ! Alors prends ton billet, les places risques de partir vite.

Black Bomb A

Avec huit albums, un EP et deux DVD live à son actif, Black Bomb A s’est forgé une solide réputation de groupe parmi les plus influents de l’histoire du métal français. Leur énergie incessante, leur attitude intransigeante et leur passion inébranlable ont fait d’eux un pilier de la scène, leur valant le respect de leurs pairs et de leurs fans. En continuant à repousser les limites de son genre, Black Bomb A reste une force motrice dans l’évolution de cette musique, laissant une marque indélébile sur le paysage du métal européen. L’année 2024 marque la sortie de leur 8ème album, Unbuild The World et confirme leur statut d’icône.

The Sould of Bushido

Groupe de crossover métal orginaire de Nancy. Leur premier album « Tome 1 HAGAKURE » est sorti en mars 2024 et a été accueilli avec ardeur. En 2024 le groupe se fait connaître de façon très puissante avec la première partie de Rise of The Northstar ou encore en participant à la quasi totalité des grands festivals de métal de la région. Ils partagent l’affiche avec Black Bomb A, Landmvrks, Guilt Trip et bien d’autres. TSOB a su s’imposer dans le paysage lorrain comme un groupe important de la scène métal. The Soul of Bushido propose une diversité de composition qui sait surprendre son auditoire. Ils mêlent des influences de métal extrême et de métal dit mainstream, sans oublier une agressivité provenant du milieu « Hardcore ».

First Rage

C’est du rap-rock fusion qui frappe fort. Le groupe mosellan, influencé par Deftones, Rage Against The Machine et Incubus, a su se faire une place sur scène, avec des premières parties prestigieuses pour Jonathan Davis, Mass Hysteria, ou Skindred. Leur show est un torrent d’énergie, où le rap technique se mêle à une section instrumentale entre rock et métal. Après leur dernier single « Abysses », on ne s’attend qu’à une chose une décharge colossale et puissante.Tout public

343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est contact@paulettepubrock.com

English :

Mark your calendars! To round off the year in style, Black Bomb A are returning to the legendary Chez Paulette venue. They’ll be there to present their 8th album, Unbuild The World!

Accompanied by The Soul of Bushido and their aggressive crossover, and First Rage for an effective ball opening! Impossible to miss! So get your ticket tickets are going fast!

Black Bomb A

With eight albums, an EP and two live DVDs to their credit, Black Bomb A have forged a solid reputation as one of the most influential bands in French metal history. Their relentless energy, uncompromising attitude and unwavering passion have made them a mainstay on the scene, earning them the respect of peers and fans alike. Continuing to push the boundaries of their genre, Black Bomb A remain a driving force in the evolution of this music, leaving an indelible mark on the European metal landscape. The year 2024 marks the release of their 8th album, Unbuild The World, and confirms their iconic status.

The Sould of Bushido

Crossover metal band from Nancy. Their debut album « Tome 1: HAGAKURE » was released in March 2024 to rave reviews. In 2024, the band made a powerful name for themselves, opening for Rise of The Northstar and taking part in almost every major metal festival in the region. They shared the bill with Black Bomb A, Landmvrks, Guilt Trip and many others. TSOB have established themselves as a major force on the Lorraine metal scene. The Soul of Bushido offer a diversity of compositions that surprise their audience. They blend influences from extreme metal and mainstream metal, without forgetting the aggression of the hardcore scene.

First Rage

Rap-rock fusion that hits hard. Influenced by the likes of Deftones, Rage Against The Machine and Incubus, this Moselle-based band has made a name for itself on the live scene, opening for the likes of Jonathan Davis, Mass Hysteria and Skindred. Their show is a torrent of energy, where technical rap blends with an instrumental section somewhere between rock and metal. After their latest single « Abysses », we can only expect one thing: a colossal, powerful discharge.

German :

Notieren Sie es in Ihrem Kalender! Um das Jahr mit einem Knall zu beenden, kommen Black Bomb A, um den legendären Saal von Chez Paulette auf den Kopf zu stellen. Sie werden dort ihr achtes Album Unbuild The World vorstellen!

Begleitet werden sie von The Soul of Bushido und ihrem aggressiven Crossover sowie von First Rage für eine effektive Balleröffnung! Es ist unmöglich, das zu verpassen! Also hol dir dein Ticket, denn die Plätze könnten schnell weg sein.

Black Bomb A

Mit acht Alben, einer EP und zwei Live-DVDs hat sich Black Bomb A einen soliden Ruf als eine der einflussreichsten Bands in der Geschichte des französischen Metals erarbeitet. Ihre unaufhörliche Energie, ihre kompromisslose Haltung und ihre unerschütterliche Leidenschaft haben sie zu einem Eckpfeiler der Szene gemacht und ihnen den Respekt von Gleichgesinnten und Fans eingebracht. Indem sie die Grenzen ihres Genres immer weiter ausloten, bleiben Black Bomb A eine treibende Kraft in der Entwicklung dieser Musik und hinterlassen einen unauslöschlichen Eindruck in der europäischen Metal-Landschaft. Im Jahr 2024 erschien ihr achtes Album, Unbuild The World, und bestätigte ihren Status als Ikone.

The Sould of Bushido

Crossover-Metal-Band aus Nancy. Ihr erstes Album « Tome 1: HAGAKURE » erschien im März 2024 und wurde eifrig aufgenommen. Im Jahr 2024 wird die Band auf sehr mächtige Weise bekannt, indem sie als Vorgruppe von Rise of The Northstar auftritt oder an fast allen großen Metal-Festivals in der Region teilnimmt. Sie teilen sich die Bühne mit Black Bomb A, Landmvrks, Guilt Trip und vielen anderen. TSOB haben sich in der lothringischen Landschaft als wichtige Band der Metalszene etabliert. The Soul of Bushido bieten eine kompositorische Vielfalt, die ihre Zuhörer zu überraschen weiß. Sie vermischen Einflüsse aus dem extremen Metal und dem sogenannten Mainstream-Metal, ohne dabei eine Aggressivität zu vergessen, die aus dem « Hardcore »-Milieu stammt.

First Rage

Das ist Fusion-Rap-Rock, der hart zuschlägt. Die von Deftones, Rage Against The Machine und Incubus beeinflusste Band aus dem Département Moselle hat sich einen festen Platz auf der Bühne erobert, mit renommierten Vorgruppen für Jonathan Davis, Mass Hysteria oder Skindred. Ihre Show ist ein Strom von Energie, in dem sich technischer Rap mit einer Instrumentalsektion zwischen Rock und Metal vermischt. Nach ihrer letzten Single « Abysses » erwartet man nur eines: eine kolossale und kraftvolle Entladung.

Italiano :

Segnatelo in agenda! Per chiudere l’anno in bellezza, i Black Bomb A mettono a ferro e fuoco il leggendario locale Chez Paulette. Saranno lì per presentare il loro ottavo album, Unbuild The World!

Accompagnati da The Soul of Bushido e dal loro aggressivo crossover, e dai First Rage per un’efficace apertura! Impossibile mancare! Quindi prendete il vostro biglietto i biglietti stanno andando a ruba!

Bomba Nera A

Con otto album, un EP e due DVD live a loro nome, i Black Bomb A si sono costruiti una solida reputazione come una delle band più influenti della storia del metal francese. La loro energia implacabile, l’attitudine senza compromessi e la passione incrollabile li hanno resi una colonna portante della scena, facendogli guadagnare il rispetto dei loro coetanei e dei fan. Continuando a spingersi oltre i confini del loro genere, i Black Bomb A rimangono una forza trainante nell’evoluzione di questa musica, lasciando un segno indelebile nel panorama metal europeo. L’anno 2024 segna l’uscita del loro ottavo album, Unbuild The World, e conferma il loro status di icona.

I Sould of Bushido

Gruppo crossover metal di Nancy. Il loro album di debutto « Tome 1: HAGAKURE » è stato pubblicato nel marzo 2024 con recensioni entusiastiche. Nel 2024 la band si è fatta un nome aprendo per i Rise of The Northstar e suonando in quasi tutti i principali festival metal della regione. Hanno condiviso il cartellone con Black Bomb A, Landmvrks, Guilt Trip e molti altri. I TSOB si sono affermati come una forza importante nella scena metal lorenese. I Soul of Bushido offrono una varietà di composizioni che sorprendono il pubblico. Mescolano influenze del metal estremo e del metal mainstream, senza dimenticare l’aggressività dell’hardcore.

Prima Rabbia

Si tratta di una fusione rap-rock di grande impatto. Questa band della Mosella, influenzata da Deftones, Rage Against The Machine e Incubus, si è ritagliata uno spazio nel circuito live, con prestigiosi ruoli di supporto a Jonathan Davis, Mass Hysteria e Skindred. Il loro spettacolo è un torrente di energia, in cui il rap tecnico si fonde con una sezione strumentale a metà tra rock e metal. Dopo il loro ultimo singolo « Abysses », ci si può aspettare un’esplosione colossale e potente.

Espanol :

¡Apúntalo en tu agenda! Para despedir el año por todo lo alto, Black Bomb A pondrán patas arriba el legendario local Chez Paulette. Estarán allí para presentar su 8º álbum, ¡Unbuild The World!

Acompañados por The Soul of Bushido y su agresivo crossover, ¡y First Rage para una apertura eficaz! ¡Imposible perdérselo! Así que consigue tu entrada ¡las entradas se agotan rápido!

Black Bomb A

Con ocho álbumes, un EP y dos DVD en directo, Black Bomb A se ha forjado una sólida reputación como uno de los grupos más influyentes de la historia del metal francés. Su energía implacable, su actitud sin concesiones y su pasión inquebrantable les han convertido en un pilar de la escena, ganándose el respeto de sus compañeros y fans por igual. Black Bomb A sigue superando los límites de su género y sigue siendo una fuerza motriz en la evolución de esta música, dejando una huella indeleble en el panorama del metal europeo. El año 2024 marca el lanzamiento de su octavo álbum, Unbuild The World, y confirma su estatus icónico.

The Sould of Bushido

Grupo de crossover metal de Nancy. Su álbum debut « Tome 1: HAGAKURE » se publicó en marzo de 2024 con excelentes críticas. En 2024, la banda se dio a conocer teloneando a Rise of The Northstar y tocando en casi todos los festivales de metal importantes de la región. Compartieron cartel con Black Bomb A, Landmvrks, Guilt Trip y muchos otros. TSOB se han establecido como una fuerza importante en la escena metal de Lorena. The Soul of Bushido ofrecen una diversidad de composiciones que sorprenden a su público. Mezclan influencias del metal extremo y del metal mainstream, sin olvidar la agresividad del hardcore.

Primera Furia

Se trata de una fusión de rap y rock contundente. Esta banda de Moselle, con influencias de Deftones, Rage Against The Machine e Incubus, se ha hecho un hueco en el circuito del directo, con prestigiosos conciertos como teloneros de Jonathan Davis, Mass Hysteria y Skindred. Su espectáculo es un torrente de energía, donde el rap técnico se mezcla con una sección instrumental a medio camino entre el rock y el metal. Después de su último single « Abysses », todo lo que puedes esperar es una explosión colosal y poderosa.

