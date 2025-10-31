Blame it on the doobie Atelier Pranal Chamalières

Atelier Pranal 15 rue d’Assas Chamalières Puy-de-Dôme

Début : 2025-10-31

fin : 2025-12-20

2025-10-31

Blame it on the doobie Benjamin Aubertin (solo show)

Atelier Pranal 15 rue d’Assas Chamalières 63400 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes benjamin.aubertin@live.fr

English :

Blame it on the doobie Benjamin Aubertin (solo show)

German :

Blame it on the doobie Benjamin Aubertin (solo show)

Italiano :

Blame it on the doobie Benjamin Aubertin (mostra personale)

Espanol :

Blame it on the doobie Benjamin Aubertin (exposición individual)

