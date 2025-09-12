BLEU BRASSENS Béziers

BLEU BRASSENS Béziers vendredi 12 septembre 2025.

BLEU BRASSENS

Place de la Révolution Béziers Hérault

Début : 2025-09-12

fin : 2025-09-26

2025-09-12

Bleu Brassens célèbre l’héritage du poète sétois à Béziers à travers expositions, concerts, projections et ateliers, mêlant mémoire, art contemporain et émotions.

Place de la Révolution Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 12 72 75 50 idofarts.contact@gmail.com

English :

Bleu Brassens celebrates the heritage of the Sétois poet in Béziers through exhibitions, concerts, screenings and workshops, combining memory, contemporary art and emotion.

German :

Bleu Brassens feiert das Erbe des Dichters aus Sète in Béziers mit Ausstellungen, Konzerten, Filmvorführungen und Workshops, die Erinnerung, zeitgenössische Kunst und Emotionen miteinander verbinden.

Italiano :

Bleu Brassens celebra l’eredità del poeta Sétois a Béziers attraverso mostre, concerti, proiezioni e laboratori, combinando memoria, arte contemporanea ed emozione.

Espanol :

Bleu Brassens celebra el legado del poeta de Sétois en Béziers a través de exposiciones, conciertos, proyecciones y talleres, combinando memoria, arte contemporáneo y emoción.

L’événement BLEU BRASSENS Béziers a été mis à jour le 2025-08-25 par 34 OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE