Blind Quest Live Bibliothèque-ludothèque Dax
Blind Quest Live Bibliothèque-ludothèque Dax samedi 11 avril 2026.
Blind Quest Live
Bibliothèque-ludothèque 3 rue du Palais Dax Landes
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-11
fin : 2026-04-11
Date(s) :
2026-04-11
Quizz musical participatif et imprévisible !
Tout public .
Bibliothèque-ludothèque 3 rue du Palais Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 74 72 89 bibliotheque@dax.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Blind Quest Live
L’événement Blind Quest Live Dax a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par OT Grand Dax