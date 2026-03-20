Blind Quest Live Bibliothèque-ludothèque Dax

Blind Quest Live 3 rue du Palais Dax 2026-04-11

Blind Quest Live Bibliothèque-ludothèque Dax samedi 11 avril 2026.

Blind Quest Live

Bibliothèque-ludothèque 3 rue du Palais Dax Landes

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-11
fin : 2026-04-11

Date(s) :
2026-04-11

Quizz musical participatif et imprévisible !
Tout public   .

Bibliothèque-ludothèque 3 rue du Palais Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 74 72 89  bibliotheque@dax.fr

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English : Blind Quest Live

L’événement Blind Quest Live Dax a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par OT Grand Dax

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