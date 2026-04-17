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Blind test au Bistrot Bistrot Amzer Zo Saint-Ségal

Blind test au Bistrot Bistrot Amzer Zo Saint-Ségal vendredi 17 avril 2026.

Lieu : Bistrot Amzer Zo

Adresse : 3 Place de l'Église

Ville : 29590 Saint-Ségal

Département : Finistère

Début : vendredi 17 avril 2026

Fin : vendredi 17 avril 2026

Heure de début : 20:30:00

Tarif :

Blind test au Bistrot

Bistrot Amzer Zo 3 Place de l’Église Saint-Ségal Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-17 20:30:00
fin : 2026-04-17

Date(s) :
2026-04-17

Blind test au Bistrot animé par Bruno. LPour cette édition, le thème c’est Noir et Blanc Gwenn ha du.
Blind test à l’écrit et en équipe.   .

Bistrot Amzer Zo 3 Place de l’Église Saint-Ségal 29590 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 73 17 25 

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English : Blind test au Bistrot

L’événement Blind test au Bistrot Saint-Ségal a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par OT MENEZ-HOM ATLANTIQUE