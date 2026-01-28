BLIND TEST SPÉCIAL ANNÉES 2000 Montpellier
BLIND TEST SPÉCIAL ANNÉES 2000 Montpellier samedi 7 février 2026.
BLIND TEST SPÉCIAL ANNÉES 2000
46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier Hérault
Vendredi 7 février Blind Test spécial années 2000
20h 22h à BIKUBE MONTPELLIER
Back to 2000’s ! MP3 128 Mo et pantalons taille basse
Team Britney, Rihanna ou Kyo ? Viens tester tes hits préférés sur un blind test 100% nostalgie.
Bonus look années 2000 = petite surprise !
Sur Réservation .
46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 49 42 00 72
English :
Back to 2000?s! 128 MB MP3s and low-rise pants
Team Britney, Rihanna or Kyo? Come and test your favorite hits in a 100% nostalgia blind test.
