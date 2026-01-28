BLIND TEST SPÉCIAL ANNÉES 2000 Montpellier

BLIND TEST SPÉCIAL ANNÉES 2000

46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier

Début : 2026-02-07

fin : 2026-02-07

Back to 2000’s ! MP3 128 Mo et pantalons taille basse

Team Britney, Rihanna ou Kyo ? Viens tester tes hits préférés sur un blind test 100% nostalgie.

Vendredi 7 février Blind Test spécial années 2000

20h 22h à BIKUBE MONTPELLIER

Bonus look années 2000 = petite surprise !

Sur Réservation .

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 49 42 00 72

Back to 2000?s! 128 MB MP3s and low-rise pants

Team Britney, Rihanna or Kyo? Come and test your favorite hits in a 100% nostalgia blind test.

