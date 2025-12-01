Blind test – Médiathèque de l’Orangerie Vichy
Blind test – Médiathèque de l’Orangerie Vichy mercredi 17 décembre 2025.
Blind test Médiathèque de l'Orangerie 1 avenue des Célestins Vichy Allier
Début : Mardi 2025-12-17 18:00:00
fin : 2025-12-17 19:30:00
2025-12-17
Blind test ouvert à tous
Médiathèque de l’Orangerie 1 avenue des Célestins
Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 30 43 50 mediatheque-orangerie@vichy-communaute.fr
English :
Blind test open to all
German :
Blindtest für alle offen
Italiano :
Test in cieco aperto a tutti
Espanol :
Prueba a ciegas abierta a todos
