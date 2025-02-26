BMW IBU Coupe du monde de Biathlon Annecy Le Grand-Bornand Le Grand-Bornand Village Le Grand-Bornand

BMW IBU Coupe du monde de Biathlon Annecy Le Grand-Bornand

Le Grand-Bornand Village L’Envers de Villeneuve Le Grand-Bornand Haute-Savoie

Début : 2025-12-15

fin : 2025-12-21

2025-12-15

Après 2013, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022 et 2024, Le Grand-Bornand accueillera à nouveau la Coupe du monde de Biathlon du 15 au 21 décembre 2025, sur le stade international Sylvie Becaert. Venez VIBRER, FÊTER, SUPPORTER, PARTAGER !

Le Grand-Bornand Village L’Envers de Villeneuve Le Grand-Bornand 74450 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 02 78 00 contact@biathlon-annecy-legrandbornand.com

English : BMW IBU Biathlon World Cup Annecy-Le Grand-Bornand

After 2013, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2024, Le Grand-Bornand will once again be hosting the Biathlon World Cup from 15 to 21 December 2025, at the Sylvie Becaert international stadium. Come VIBRATE, CELEBRATE, SUPPORT, SHARE!

German : BMW IBU Biathlon World Cup Annecy-Le Grand-Bornand

Nach 2013, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022 und 2024 wird Le Grand-Bornand vom 15. bis 21. Dezember 2025 erneut Gastgeber des Biathlon-Weltcups sein, und zwar im internationalen Stadion Sylvie Becaert. Kommen Sie VIBRIEREN, FESTEN, UNTERSTÜTZEN, TEILEN!

Italiano : BMW IBU Biathlon World Cup Annecy-Le Grand-Bornand

Dopo il 2013, il 2017, il 2019, il 2021, il 2022 e il 2024, Le Grand-Bornand ospiterà nuovamente la Coppa del Mondo di Biathlon dal 15 al 21 dicembre 2025, presso lo stadio internazionale Sylvie Becaert. Venite a VIBRARE, CELEBRARE, SOSTENERE, CONDIVIDERE!

Espanol : BMW IBU Biathlon World Cup Annecy-Le Grand-Bornand

Después de 2013, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022 y 2024, Le Grand-Bornand volverá a acoger la Copa del Mundo de Biatlón del 15 al 21 de diciembre de 2025, en el estadio internacional Sylvie Becaert. ¡Ven a VIBRAR, CELEBRAR, APOYAR, COMPARTIR!

