BMW IBU Coupe du monde de Biathlon Annecy – Le Grand-Bornand Le Grand-Bornand Village Le Grand-Bornand

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Le Grand-Bornand

BMW IBU Coupe du monde de Biathlon Annecy – Le Grand-Bornand

Le Grand-Bornand Village L’Envers de Villeneuve Le Grand-Bornand Haute-Savoie

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-12-07

fin : 2026-12-13

Date(s) :

2026-12-07

Après 2013, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2024 et 2025, Le Grand-Bornand accueillera à nouveau la Coupe du monde de Biathlon du 7 au 13 décembre 2026, sur le stade international Sylvie Becaert. Venez VIBRER, FÊTER, SUPPORTER, PARTAGER !

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Le Grand-Bornand Village L’Envers de Villeneuve Le Grand-Bornand 74450 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 02 78 00 contact@biathlon-annecy-legrandbornand.com

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English : BMW IBU Biathlon World Cup Annecy-Le Grand-Bornand

Following on from 2013, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2024 and 2025, Le Grand-Bornand will once again host the Biathlon World Cup from 7 to 13 December 2026 at the Sylvie Becaert International Stadium. Come and EXPERIENCE THE EXCITEMENT, CELEBRATE, CHEER ON THE ATHLETES and SHARE THE EXPERIENCE!

L’événement BMW IBU Coupe du monde de Biathlon Annecy – Le Grand-Bornand Le Grand-Bornand a été mis à jour le 2026-09-03 par Le Grand-Bornand Tourisme