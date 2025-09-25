BOAT COMEDY CLUB Tours

146 Rue Édouard Vaillant Tours Indre-et-Loire

Début : Jeudi 2025-09-25 20:00:00

fin : 2025-09-25 23:30:00

2025-09-25

Embarquez pour la 1?? édition du Boat Comedy Club un gala d’humour unique où se mêlent rires, talents émergents et humoristes confirmés. Sur scène, une vague de bonne humeur portée par des artistes aux styles variés, dans une ambiance festive et décontractée. Montez à bord d’une traversée placée sous le signe de l’humour, entre découvertes et éclats de rire.

Avec

Jo Brami https://www.instagram.com/jo_brami/

Geryy https://www.instagram.com/geryy_officiel/?hl=fr

Juliette Clocher https://www.instagram.com/juliette_clocher/?hl=fr

Flowny https://www.instagram.com/flowny_standup/

Caroline Seba https://www.instagram.com/caroline_seba_la_vraie/ .

English :

Come aboard for the 1? edition of the Boat Comedy Club: a unique comedy gala where laughter, emerging talent and established comedians come together. On stage, a wave of good humor carried by artists of varied styles, in a festive and relaxed atmosphere…

German :

Der Boat Comedy Club ist eine einzigartige Comedy-Gala, bei der sich Lachen, aufstrebende Talente und etablierte Comedians vermischen. Auf der Bühne gibt es eine Welle der guten Laune, die von Künstlern mit unterschiedlichen Stilen in einer festlichen und entspannten Atmosphäre getragen wird…

Italiano :

Venite a bordo per la 1ª edizione del Boat Comedy Club: un gala comico unico nel suo genere in cui si incontrano risate, talenti emergenti e comici affermati. Sul palco, un’ondata di buonumore portata da artisti di tutti gli stili, in un’atmosfera festosa e rilassata…

Espanol :

Asista a la 1ª edición del Boat Comedy Club: una gala cómica única en la que se dan cita la risa, los talentos emergentes y los cómicos consagrados. Sobre el escenario, una ola de buen humor llevada por artistas de todos los estilos, en un ambiente festivo y distendido…

