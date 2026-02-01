BODEGA L’OC BEC + SUPER PARQUET Trèbes

BODEGA L’OC BEC + SUPER PARQUET

22 rue de l’Industrie Trèbes Aude

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-21 20:30:00

fin : 2026-02-21

Date(s) :

2026-02-21

Les amateurs de bal trad et de cultures occitanes et festives sont attenus au BODEGA L’OC, avec, à l’affiche le trio Bèc pour un bal trad et le groupe Super Parquet avec sa trad psychédélique !

A 21h, bal occitan animé par Bèc

Le trio puise textes et mélodies dans des collectages du domaine occitan (languedocien, gascon, landais, limousin). Arrangées à trois voix et un accordéon diatonique, leurs chansons font entendre des sonorités qui frétillent, des textes espiègles ou engagés, à danser, à boire, à écouter. IL N’EST BON BEC QUE CELUI QUI S’OUVRE POUR CHANTER, DIRE CE QUI LUI VIENT, POUR S’ESCLAFFER, PIAILLER AU FESTIN. Le cadre est posé !

A 22h30 Super Parquet

Depuis ses débuts en 2014, Super Parquet ne revendique rien et s’autorise tout la liesse, la danse, la sueur, la transe, les tremblements de terre et la fête surtout.

Le groupe trouve son origine dans un choc des cultures. Antoine (banjo), Louis (voix, cabrette, cornemuse) et Léo Petoin (clé de voûte du son hors scène) sont des enfants du bal populaire et des musiques traditionnelles d’Auvergne option chants de la terre ou bourrées trois temps. Julien (machines et voix) et Simon (boîte à bourdons BAB, synthétiseur), quant à eux, se sont construits par la bidouille électronique, la boue des raves techno, le boum boum tellurique des dance-floors sous influence. La naissance de ce mutant à cinq têtes tient de l’heureux accident.

Gratuit pour les moins de 12 ans.

.

22 rue de l’Industrie Trèbes 11800 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 10 41 28 infos@musicalsol.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Fans of trad dances and Occitan and festive cultures can look forward to BODEGA L’OC, featuring the Bèc trio for a trad dance and the Super Parquet group with their psychedelic trad!

At 9pm, an Occitan ball hosted by Bèc

The trio draws texts and melodies from Occitan collections (Languedoc, Gascon, Landes, Limousin). Arranged for three voices and a diatonic accordion, their songs feature wiggling tones, mischievous or committed lyrics, for dancing, drinking and listening. iN THEIR OWN WORDS: THE ONLY GOOD BEAK IS THE ONE THAT OPENS: TO SING, TO SAY WHAT COMES TO MIND, TO LAUGH, TO CHIRP AT THE FEAST. The stage is set!

10.30pm: Super Parquet:

Since their debut in 2014, Super Parquet have claimed nothing and allowed themselves everything: jubilation, dancing, sweat, trance, earthquakes and, above all, partying.

The band’s origins lie in a clash of cultures. Antoine (banjo), Louis (vocals, cabrette, bagpipes) and Léo Petoin (keystone of the off-stage sound) are children of the bal populaire and traditional music of the Auvergne, with an emphasis on earth songs and three-beat bourrées. Julien (machines and vocals) and Simon (boîte à bourdons BAB, synthesizer), for their part, grew up on electronic tinkering, the mud of techno raves and the telluric boom-boom of dance-floors under the influence. The birth of this five-headed mutant was a happy accident.

Free for children under 12.

L’événement BODEGA L’OC BEC + SUPER PARQUET Trèbes a été mis à jour le 2026-01-30 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Grand Carcassonne Tourisme