Boeuf Jazz Manouche Erizo Parc Claude Decaen entrée rue du 43ème Régiment Caen

Parc Claude Decaen entrée rue du 43ème Régiment Avenue Capitaine Georges Guynemer Caen Calvados
C’est une première en 4 saisons de yourte, la thématique manouche n’avait encore jamais été choisie pour un bœuf ! Mais Erizo arrive et comble le manque !
Romain Zerna violon, Mattéo guitare, Samuel Diallo guitare, Julien Costé contrebasse .
Parc Claude Decaen entrée rue du 43ème Régiment Avenue Capitaine Georges Guynemer Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie +33 6 84 69 92 77 melanie@letympan.fr
English : Boeuf Jazz Manouche Erizo
A first in 4 yurt seasons, the gypsy theme had never before been chosen for a beef! But then Erizo came along and filled the gap!
German : Boeuf Jazz Manouche Erizo
Es ist eine Premiere in vier Jurtensaisons, dass das Thema Gypsy noch nie für ein Rind ausgewählt wurde! Aber Erizo kommt und füllt die Lücke!
Italiano :
È la prima volta in 4 stagioni di yurte che viene scelto un tema gitano per un manzo! Ma poi è arrivato Erizo a colmare la lacuna!
Espanol :
¡Es la primera vez en 4 temporadas de yurtas que se elige un tema gitano para una res! ¡Pero entonces llegó Erizo y llenó el vacío!
