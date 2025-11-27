BOILER ROOM: LES FRERES JACKFRUIT CERVOISERIE NIORT Niort

BOILER ROOM: LES FRERES JACKFRUIT Jeudi 27 novembre, 18h30 CERVOISERIE NIORT Deux-Sèvres

DJs et producteurs, Les Frères Jackfruit écument les bacs à disques et les scènes depuis maintenant plus de 10 ans. Après avoir remixé Flavia Coelho ou encore le groupe de blues touareg TisDass, ils viennent propager leurs univers musicaux sans frontières, électronisés et remuants, avec un DJ Set à 4 mains qui devrait marquer l’année 2025 !

Leur second EP “Souss System”, réalisé en collaboration avec des artistes Amazighs du Maroc, est sorti en 2022. Un troisième opus intitulé “Souss System Remixed” est prévu pour le 20 février 2025 sur le label “Marakuja Records”.

https://www.instagram.com/lesfreresjackfruit/?hl=fr

https://soundcloud.com/the-jackfruit-brothers

https://youtu.be/8IoYDeI5xog?si=qxUVgC6ZC_EuAJUd

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars DJ Remix