BOITACLOUS FELIX DHJAN Palais des Congrès Perpignan vendredi 6 février 2026.
Tarif : 34 – 34 – 39
Début : 2026-02-06 20:00:00
2026-02-06
Palais des Congrès Un spectacle cru, authentique et hilarant !
Palais des Congrès Auditorium Charles Trénet Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
English :
Palais des Congrès A raw, authentic and hilarious show!
German :
Palais des Congrès Eine rohe, authentische und urkomische Show!
Italiano :
Palais des Congrès Uno spettacolo crudo, autentico ed esilarante!
Espanol :
Palais des Congrès ¡Un espectáculo crudo, auténtico e hilarante!
