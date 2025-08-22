BOITACLOUS FELIX DHJAN Palais des Congrès Perpignan

BOITACLOUS FELIX DHJAN Palais des Congrès Perpignan vendredi 6 février 2026.

Palais des Congrès Auditorium Charles Trénet Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 34 – 34 – 39

Début : 2026-02-06 20:00:00
fin : 2026-02-06

2026-02-06

Palais des Congrès Un spectacle cru, authentique et hilarant !
Palais des Congrès A raw, authentic and hilarious show!

Palais des Congrès Eine rohe, authentische und urkomische Show!

Palais des Congrès Uno spettacolo crudo, autentico ed esilarante!

Palais des Congrès ¡Un espectáculo crudo, auténtico e hilarante!

