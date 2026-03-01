BON.SOIR présente BLACK BOX CLUB PENZER + HYPERLISON + YUNK Mistral Palace Valence

BON.SOIR présente BLACK BOX CLUB PENZER + HYPERLISON + YUNK

Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence Drôme

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-21 21:30:00

fin : 2026-03-21 04:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-21

Deuxième édition de Black Box Club présentée par le collectif Bon.soir !

Ici pas de héros, pas de hors-la-loi. Seulement le son, l’obscurité et la tension d’un duel qui dure jusqu’au petit matin.

.

Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 81 31 92 37 info@mistralpalace.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Second edition of Black Box Club presented by the Bon.soir collective!

No heroes, no outlaws. Just the sound, the darkness and the tension of a duel that lasts until dawn.

L’événement BON.SOIR présente BLACK BOX CLUB PENZER + HYPERLISON + YUNK Valence a été mis à jour le 2026-03-09 par Valence Romans Tourisme