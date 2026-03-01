BON.SOIR présente BLACK BOX CLUB PENZER + HYPERLISON + YUNK Mistral Palace Valence
BON.SOIR présente BLACK BOX CLUB PENZER + HYPERLISON + YUNK Mistral Palace Valence samedi 21 mars 2026.
BON.SOIR présente BLACK BOX CLUB PENZER + HYPERLISON + YUNK
Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence Drôme
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-21 21:30:00
fin : 2026-03-21 04:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-21
Deuxième édition de Black Box Club présentée par le collectif Bon.soir !
Ici pas de héros, pas de hors-la-loi. Seulement le son, l’obscurité et la tension d’un duel qui dure jusqu’au petit matin.
.
Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 81 31 92 37 info@mistralpalace.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Second edition of Black Box Club presented by the Bon.soir collective!
No heroes, no outlaws. Just the sound, the darkness and the tension of a duel that lasts until dawn.
L’événement BON.SOIR présente BLACK BOX CLUB PENZER + HYPERLISON + YUNK Valence a été mis à jour le 2026-03-09 par Valence Romans Tourisme