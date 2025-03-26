BONJOUR QUAND MEME, – CARRE DES DOCKS – LE HAVRE NORMANDIE Le Havre
BONJOUR QUAND MEME, – CARRE DES DOCKS – LE HAVRE NORMANDIE Le Havre samedi 21 novembre 2026.
BONJOUR QUAND MEME, Début : 2026-11-21 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.
Avec cinq one-man shows à son actif, Haroun connu pour son humour subtil et incisif revient avec un tout nouveau spectacle nommé Bonjour quand même . Mise en scène : Thierno Thioune
Vous pouvez obtenir votre billet ici
CARRE DES DOCKS – LE HAVRE NORMANDIE QUAI DE LA REUNION 76600 Le Havre 76