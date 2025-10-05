BOUCHON DE NEMOURS CENTRE VILLE Nemours

CENTRE VILLE AVENUE THIERS Nemours Seine-et-Marne

Début : Dimanche 2025-10-05 09:00:00

2025-10-05

Le matin reproduction d’un Bouchon des années 1960:70 sur le tracé de l’ex RN7 avec uniquement des véhicules dont le 1ér exemplaire est d’avant 1975

L’AM exposition statique, animations, concours d’élégance et concours Miss pin-up du Bouchon 2025.

CENTRE VILLE AVENUE THIERS Nemours 77140 Seine-et-Marne Île-de-France +33 6 80 71 76 26 passeomobile@orange.fr

English :

Morning reproduction of a Bouchon from the 1960s and 70s on the former RN7 route, with only vehicles whose 1st model dates from before 1975

AM static display, entertainment, concours d’élégance and Miss pin-up du Bouchon 2025 contest.

German :

Morgens Nachbildung eines Bouchons aus den 1960er und 70er Jahren auf der ehemaligen RN7 mit ausschließlich Fahrzeugen, deren erstes Exemplar vor 1975 gebaut wurde

Am Vormittag: Statische Ausstellung, Animationen, Eleganzwettbewerb und Miss-Pin-up-Wettbewerb des Bouchon 2025.

Italiano :

Al mattino riproduzione di un Bouchon degli anni ’60 e ’70 sul percorso della ex RN7, con soli veicoli il cui primo modello risale a prima del 1975

Al mattino esposizione statica, animazione, concorso d’eleganza e concorso Miss pin-up du Bouchon 2025.

Espanol :

Por la mañana reproducción de un Bouchon de los años 60 y 70 en la ruta de la antigua RN7, con sólo vehículos cuyo 1er modelo data de antes de 1975

Por la mañana: exposición estática, animación, concurso de elegancia y concurso de Miss Pin-up du Bouchon 2025.

