BOUCHON DE NEMOURS CENTRE VILLE Nemours

BOUCHON DE NEMOURS
CENTRE VILLE AVENUE THIERS Nemours Seine-et-Marne
Début : Dimanche 2025-10-05 09:00:00
fin : 2025-10-05
2025-10-05
Le matin reproduction d’un Bouchon des années 1960:70 sur le tracé de l’ex RN7 avec uniquement des véhicules dont le 1ér exemplaire est d’avant 1975
L’AM exposition statique, animations, concours d’élégance et concours Miss pin-up du Bouchon 2025.
CENTRE VILLE AVENUE THIERS Nemours 77140 Seine-et-Marne Île-de-France +33 6 80 71 76 26 passeomobile@orange.fr
English :
Morning reproduction of a Bouchon from the 1960s and 70s on the former RN7 route, with only vehicles whose 1st model dates from before 1975
AM static display, entertainment, concours d’élégance and Miss pin-up du Bouchon 2025 contest.
German :
Morgens Nachbildung eines Bouchons aus den 1960er und 70er Jahren auf der ehemaligen RN7 mit ausschließlich Fahrzeugen, deren erstes Exemplar vor 1975 gebaut wurde
Am Vormittag: Statische Ausstellung, Animationen, Eleganzwettbewerb und Miss-Pin-up-Wettbewerb des Bouchon 2025.
Italiano :
Al mattino riproduzione di un Bouchon degli anni ’60 e ’70 sul percorso della ex RN7, con soli veicoli il cui primo modello risale a prima del 1975
Al mattino esposizione statica, animazione, concorso d’eleganza e concorso Miss pin-up du Bouchon 2025.
Espanol :
Por la mañana reproducción de un Bouchon de los años 60 y 70 en la ruta de la antigua RN7, con sólo vehículos cuyo 1er modelo data de antes de 1975
Por la mañana: exposición estática, animación, concurso de elegancia y concurso de Miss Pin-up du Bouchon 2025.
