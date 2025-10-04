Bourret & Châtaignes Parleboscq

Bourret & Châtaignes Parleboscq samedi 4 octobre 2025.

Bourret & Châtaignes

Foyer Municipal Parleboscq Landes

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : 2025-10-04

Les températures baissent, l’Automne arrive ! Venez donc vous réchauffer lors de cette soirée Bourret & Châtaignes avec au menu apéritif / Tourin / Jambon braisé et ses patates en robe des champs / Fromage / Salade / Bourret et châtaignes / café / vin.

Inscriptions obligatoire avant le 1er Octobre

Foyer Municipal Parleboscq 40310 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 85 22 08 90

English : Bourret & Châtaignes

Temperatures are dropping, and autumn is on its way! Come and warm up for an evening of Bourret & Châtaignes, with the following menu: aperitif / Tourin / Braised ham and potatoes / Cheese / Salad / Bourret and chestnuts / coffee / wine.

Registration required before October 1

German : Bourret & Châtaignes

Die Temperaturen sinken, der Herbst steht vor der Tür! Wärmen Sie sich an diesem Abend mit Bourret und Kastanien auf. Das Menü umfasst: Aperitif / Tourin / Geschmorter Schinken mit Pellkartoffeln / Käse / Salat / Bourret und Kastanien / Kaffee / Wein.

Anmeldung bis zum 1. Oktober erforderlich

Italiano :

Le temperature si abbassano e l’autunno è alle porte! Venite a riscaldarvi per questa serata Bourret & Castagne con il seguente menu: aperitivo / Tourin / Brasato di prosciutto e patate / Formaggio / Insalata / Bourret e castagne / caffè / vino.

Iscrizione obbligatoria entro il 1° ottobre

Espanol : Bourret & Châtaignes

Bajan las temperaturas y llega el otoño Venga a calentarse en esta velada Bourret y castañas con el siguiente menú: aperitivo / Tourin / Jamón y patatas estofadas / Queso / Ensalada / Bourret y castañas / café / vino.

Inscripción obligatoria antes del 1 de octubre

