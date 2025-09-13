Bourse auto rétro de Créhange Créhange

Bourse auto rétro de Créhange Créhange samedi 13 septembre 2025.

Bourse auto rétro de Créhange

Rue de Metz Créhange Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

6

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-09-13 09:00:00

fin : 2025-09-14 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-13 2025-09-14

Organisée par l’Association Auto-Rétro 57. Au programme exposition de voitures anciennes, bourse de pièces détachées, animations, tombola, restauration…Tout public

6 .

Rue de Metz Créhange 57690 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 93 04 78

English :

Organized by the Association Auto-Rétro 57. On the program: classic car exhibition, parts exchange, entertainment, tombola, catering…

German :

Organisiert von der Association Auto-Rétro 57. Programm: Ausstellung von Oldtimern, Ersatzteilbörse, Animationen, Tombola, Restauration…

Italiano :

Organizzato dall’Associazione Auto-Rétro 57. In programma: esposizione di auto d’epoca, mercato dei ricambi, intrattenimento, tombola, ristorazione…

Espanol :

Organizado por la Asociación Auto-Rétro 57. En el programa: exposición de coches clásicos, mercado de recambios, animación, tómbola, catering…

L’événement Bourse auto rétro de Créhange Créhange a été mis à jour le 2025-09-05 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE