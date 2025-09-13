Bourse auto rétro de Créhange Créhange
Bourse auto rétro de Créhange Créhange samedi 13 septembre 2025.
Bourse auto rétro de Créhange
Rue de Metz Créhange Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-09-13 09:00:00
fin : 2025-09-14 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-13 2025-09-14
Organisée par l’Association Auto-Rétro 57. Au programme exposition de voitures anciennes, bourse de pièces détachées, animations, tombola, restauration…Tout public
Rue de Metz Créhange 57690 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 93 04 78
English :
Organized by the Association Auto-Rétro 57. On the program: classic car exhibition, parts exchange, entertainment, tombola, catering…
German :
Organisiert von der Association Auto-Rétro 57. Programm: Ausstellung von Oldtimern, Ersatzteilbörse, Animationen, Tombola, Restauration…
Italiano :
Organizzato dall’Associazione Auto-Rétro 57. In programma: esposizione di auto d’epoca, mercato dei ricambi, intrattenimento, tombola, ristorazione…
Espanol :
Organizado por la Asociación Auto-Rétro 57. En el programa: exposición de coches clásicos, mercado de recambios, animación, tómbola, catering…
L’événement Bourse auto rétro de Créhange Créhange a été mis à jour le 2025-09-05 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE