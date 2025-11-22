Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

BOURSE AUX JOUETS Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac

BOURSE AUX JOUETS Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac samedi 22 novembre 2025.

Rue Saint-Michel PETIT FOIRAIL Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 2 – 2 – EUR
Début : 2025-11-22 09:00:00
fin : 2025-11-22 18:00:00

2025-11-22

L’Association des Parents d’Eleves d’Aurignac organise sa bourse aux jouets.
Pour profiter un peu plus de cette matinée, venez fouiner à la recherche de la bonne affaire.
Jouets, livres, vêtements de 0 à 16 ans vous y attendent ! 2  .

Rue Saint-Michel PETIT FOIRAIL Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   ape31420aurignac@gmail.com

English :

The Aurignac Parents’ Association organizes its toy fair.

German :

Die Association des Parents d’Eleves d’Aurignac organisiert ihre Spielzeugbörse.

Italiano :

L’Associazione dei genitori di Aurignac organizza la sua fiera del giocattolo.

Espanol :

La Asociación de Padres de Aurignac celebra su feria del juguete.

