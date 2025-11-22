BOURSE AUX JOUETS Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac
BOURSE AUX JOUETS Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac samedi 22 novembre 2025.
BOURSE AUX JOUETS
Rue Saint-Michel PETIT FOIRAIL Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 2 – 2 – EUR
Début : 2025-11-22 09:00:00
fin : 2025-11-22 18:00:00
2025-11-22
L’Association des Parents d’Eleves d’Aurignac organise sa bourse aux jouets.
Pour profiter un peu plus de cette matinée, venez fouiner à la recherche de la bonne affaire.
Jouets, livres, vêtements de 0 à 16 ans vous y attendent ! 2 .
Rue Saint-Michel PETIT FOIRAIL Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie ape31420aurignac@gmail.com
English :
The Aurignac Parents’ Association organizes its toy fair.
German :
Die Association des Parents d’Eleves d’Aurignac organisiert ihre Spielzeugbörse.
Italiano :
L’Associazione dei genitori di Aurignac organizza la sua fiera del giocattolo.
Espanol :
La Asociación de Padres de Aurignac celebra su feria del juguete.
