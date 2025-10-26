BOURSE AUX JOUETS ET VETEMENTS Dunières

Début : 2025-10-26 09:00:00

fin : 2025-10-26 14:00:00

2025-10-26

L’association EPHATA organise une BOURSE AUX JOUETS ET VÊTEMENTS ENFANTS de 9h à 14h au Boulodrome

PRIX de la table + banc 8€

CONTACT: 06 33 18 86 49 reginepeyrache@orange.fr

boulodrome Dunières 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr

English :

The EPHATA association is organizing a TOY AND CHILDREN’S CLOTHING BUREAU from 9am to 2pm at the Boulodrome

PRICE per table + bench: 8?

CONTACT: 06 33 18 86 49 reginepeyrache@orange.fr

German :

Der Verein EPHATA organisiert von 9 bis 14 Uhr im Boulodrome eine Spielwaren- und Kinderkleiderbörse

PREIS für Tisch und Bank: 8?

KONTAKT: 06 33 18 86 49 reginepeyrache@orange.fr

Italiano :

L’associazione EPHATA organizza una fiera di giocattoli e abbigliamento per bambini dalle 9 alle 14 al Boulodrome

PREZZO per tavolo + panchina: 8?

CONTATTO: 06 33 18 86 49 reginepeyrache@orange.fr

Espanol :

La asociación EPHATA organiza una feria de juguetes y ropa para niños de 9 a 14 h en el Boulodrome

PRECIO por mesa + banco: 8?

CONTACTO: 06 33 18 86 49 reginepeyrache@orange.fr

