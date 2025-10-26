BOURSE AUX JOUETS ET VETEMENTS Dunières
boulodrome Dunières Haute-Loire
Début : 2025-10-26 09:00:00
fin : 2025-10-26 14:00:00
2025-10-26
L’association EPHATA organise une BOURSE AUX JOUETS ET VÊTEMENTS ENFANTS de 9h à 14h au Boulodrome
PRIX de la table + banc 8€
CONTACT: 06 33 18 86 49 reginepeyrache@orange.fr
boulodrome Dunières 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr
English :
The EPHATA association is organizing a TOY AND CHILDREN’S CLOTHING BUREAU from 9am to 2pm at the Boulodrome
PRICE per table + bench: 8?
CONTACT: 06 33 18 86 49 reginepeyrache@orange.fr
German :
Der Verein EPHATA organisiert von 9 bis 14 Uhr im Boulodrome eine Spielwaren- und Kinderkleiderbörse
PREIS für Tisch und Bank: 8?
KONTAKT: 06 33 18 86 49 reginepeyrache@orange.fr
Italiano :
L’associazione EPHATA organizza una fiera di giocattoli e abbigliamento per bambini dalle 9 alle 14 al Boulodrome
PREZZO per tavolo + panchina: 8?
CONTATTO: 06 33 18 86 49 reginepeyrache@orange.fr
Espanol :
La asociación EPHATA organiza una feria de juguetes y ropa para niños de 9 a 14 h en el Boulodrome
PRECIO por mesa + banco: 8?
CONTACTO: 06 33 18 86 49 reginepeyrache@orange.fr
