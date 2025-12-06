Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Bourse aux jouets Trumilly

Bourse aux jouets Trumilly samedi 6 décembre 2025.

Bourse aux jouets

Trumilly Oise

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Gratuit

Début : 2025-12-06 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06 18:00:00

2025-12-06

Bourse aux jouets à Trumilly
De 14h à 18h

Exposants 5€ la table (180 x 90 cm)
Inscription obligatoire au 06.29.83.94.46. ou 06.09.23.42.39
Places limitées

Buvette sur place
Organisé par TEF
Trumilly 60800 Oise Hauts-de-France +33 6 09 23 42 39 

English :

Toy fair in Trumilly
2pm to 6pm

Exhibitors: 5? per table (180 x 90 cm)
Registration required on 06.29.83.94.46. or 06.09.23.42.39
Limited seating

Refreshments on site
Organized by TEF

German :

Spielzeugbörse in Trumilly
Von 14h bis 18h

Aussteller: 5? pro Tisch (180 x 90 cm)
Anmeldung erforderlich unter 06.29.83.94.46. oder 06.09.23.42.39
Begrenzte Plätze

Getränke vor Ort
Organisiert von TEF

Italiano :

Fiera del giocattolo a Trumilly
Dalle 14.00 alle 18.00

Espositori: 5? per tavolo (180 x 90 cm)
Iscrizione obbligatoria il 06.29.83.94.46. o il 06.09.23.42.39
Posti limitati

Rinfresco in loco
Organizzato da TEF

Espanol :

Feria del juguete en Trumilly
De 14:00 a 18:00

Expositores: 5? por mesa (180 x 90 cm)
Inscripción obligatoria el 06.29.83.94.46. o el 06.09.23.42.39
Plazas limitadas

Refrescos in situ
Organizado por TEF

L’événement Bourse aux jouets Trumilly a été mis à jour le 2025-11-12 par Office de Tourisme du Pays de Valois