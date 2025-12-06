Bourse aux jouets

Trumilly Oise

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-06 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

Bourse aux jouets à Trumilly

De 14h à 18h

Exposants 5€ la table (180 x 90 cm)

Inscription obligatoire au 06.29.83.94.46. ou 06.09.23.42.39

Places limitées

Buvette sur place

Organisé par TEF

Bourse aux jouets à Trumilly

De 14h à 18h

Exposants 5€ la table (180 x 90 cm)

Inscription obligatoire au 06.29.83.94.46. ou 06.09.23.42.39

Places limitées

Buvette sur place

Organisé par TEF .

Trumilly 60800 Oise Hauts-de-France +33 6 09 23 42 39

English :

Toy fair in Trumilly

2pm to 6pm

Exhibitors: 5? per table (180 x 90 cm)

Registration required on 06.29.83.94.46. or 06.09.23.42.39

Limited seating

Refreshments on site

Organized by TEF

German :

Spielzeugbörse in Trumilly

Von 14h bis 18h

Aussteller: 5? pro Tisch (180 x 90 cm)

Anmeldung erforderlich unter 06.29.83.94.46. oder 06.09.23.42.39

Begrenzte Plätze

Getränke vor Ort

Organisiert von TEF

Italiano :

Fiera del giocattolo a Trumilly

Dalle 14.00 alle 18.00

Espositori: 5? per tavolo (180 x 90 cm)

Iscrizione obbligatoria il 06.29.83.94.46. o il 06.09.23.42.39

Posti limitati

Rinfresco in loco

Organizzato da TEF

Espanol :

Feria del juguete en Trumilly

De 14:00 a 18:00

Expositores: 5? por mesa (180 x 90 cm)

Inscripción obligatoria el 06.29.83.94.46. o el 06.09.23.42.39

Plazas limitadas

Refrescos in situ

Organizado por TEF

L’événement Bourse aux jouets Trumilly a été mis à jour le 2025-11-12 par Office de Tourisme du Pays de Valois