Bourse aux jouets Trumilly
Bourse aux jouets Trumilly samedi 6 décembre 2025.
Bourse aux jouets
Trumilly Oise
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-06 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-06
Bourse aux jouets à Trumilly
De 14h à 18h
Exposants 5€ la table (180 x 90 cm)
Inscription obligatoire au 06.29.83.94.46. ou 06.09.23.42.39
Places limitées
Buvette sur place
Organisé par TEF
Bourse aux jouets à Trumilly
De 14h à 18h
Exposants 5€ la table (180 x 90 cm)
Inscription obligatoire au 06.29.83.94.46. ou 06.09.23.42.39
Places limitées
Buvette sur place
Organisé par TEF .
Trumilly 60800 Oise Hauts-de-France +33 6 09 23 42 39
English :
Toy fair in Trumilly
2pm to 6pm
Exhibitors: 5? per table (180 x 90 cm)
Registration required on 06.29.83.94.46. or 06.09.23.42.39
Limited seating
Refreshments on site
Organized by TEF
German :
Spielzeugbörse in Trumilly
Von 14h bis 18h
Aussteller: 5? pro Tisch (180 x 90 cm)
Anmeldung erforderlich unter 06.29.83.94.46. oder 06.09.23.42.39
Begrenzte Plätze
Getränke vor Ort
Organisiert von TEF
Italiano :
Fiera del giocattolo a Trumilly
Dalle 14.00 alle 18.00
Espositori: 5? per tavolo (180 x 90 cm)
Iscrizione obbligatoria il 06.29.83.94.46. o il 06.09.23.42.39
Posti limitati
Rinfresco in loco
Organizzato da TEF
Espanol :
Feria del juguete en Trumilly
De 14:00 a 18:00
Expositores: 5? por mesa (180 x 90 cm)
Inscripción obligatoria el 06.29.83.94.46. o el 06.09.23.42.39
Plazas limitadas
Refrescos in situ
Organizado por TEF
L’événement Bourse aux jouets Trumilly a été mis à jour le 2025-11-12 par Office de Tourisme du Pays de Valois