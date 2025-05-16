Bourse aux Plantes – L’Agora de PAMbio Pont-à-Mousson, 16 mai 2025 10:00, Pont-à-Mousson.

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Bourse aux Plantes L’Agora de PAMbio 9 Rue du 26ème Bataillon des Chasseurs à Pieds Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-05-16 10:00:00

fin : 2025-05-17 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-16

L’Agora de PAMbio avec les Vergers en Partage proposent une bourse aux plantes les 16 et 17 mai prochain, à la boutique PAMbio !

Amenez ce que vous voulez et repartez avec des plantes en bon état c’est le moment d’embellir votre jardin … profitez-en !Tout public

.

L’Agora de PAMbio 9 Rue du 26ème Bataillon des Chasseurs à Pieds

Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 7 68 87 48 37 agora@pambio.fr

English :

The PAMbio Agora and Vergers en Partage are organizing a plant exchange on May 16 and 17 at the PAMbio boutique!

Bring what you want and leave with plants in good condition: it’s time to embellish your garden… make the most of it!

German :

Die Agora von PAMbio mit den Vergers en Partage bieten am 16. und 17. Mai eine Pflanzenbörse im PAMbio-Shop an!

Bringen Sie mit, was Sie wollen, und nehmen Sie Pflanzen in gutem Zustand mit nach Hause: Es ist Zeit, Ihren Garten zu verschönern … nutzen Sie die Gelegenheit!

Italiano :

L’Agorà del PAMbio e i Vergers en Partage organizzano una fiera delle piante il 16 e 17 maggio presso il negozio del PAMbio!

Portate quello che volete e andate via con piante in buono stato: è tempo di abbellire il vostro giardino… approfittatene!

Espanol :

El Ágora de PAMbio y Vergers en Partage organizan una feria de plantas los días 16 y 17 de mayo en la tienda de PAMbio

Traiga lo que quiera y váyase con plantas en buen estado: es el momento de embellecer su jardín… ¡aprovéchalo!

L’événement Bourse aux Plantes Pont-à-Mousson a été mis à jour le 2025-05-07 par OT PONT A MOUSSON