Bourse aux timbres Local radio RCM Saint-Dié-des-Vosges
Bourse aux timbres
Local radio RCM 8 place du 8-Mai-1945 Saint-Dié-des-Vosges Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-11-23 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-23 12:00:00
2025-11-23
Bourse d’échange et junior de l’APSE. Entrée commune avec la Radio RCM de Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.Tout public
Local radio RCM 8 place du 8-Mai-1945 Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 50 33 03
English :
APSE exchange and junior market. Joint entry with Radio RCM of Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.
German :
Tauschbörse und Junior der APSE. Gemeinsamer Eingang mit dem Radio RCM aus Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.
Italiano :
APSE swap e mercato junior. Ingresso congiunto con Radio RCM di Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.
Espanol :
Permuta APSE y mercado junior. Entrada conjunta con Radio RCM de Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.
L’événement Bourse aux timbres Saint-Dié-des-Vosges a été mis à jour le 2025-11-07 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES