Bourse aux timbres Local radio RCM Saint-Dié-des-Vosges

Bourse aux timbres

Local radio RCM 8 place du 8-Mai-1945 Saint-Dié-des-Vosges Vosges

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-11-23 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-23 12:00:00

2025-11-23

Bourse d’échange et junior de l’APSE. Entrée commune avec la Radio RCM de Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.Tout public

Local radio RCM 8 place du 8-Mai-1945 Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 50 33 03

English :

APSE exchange and junior market. Joint entry with Radio RCM of Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

German :

Tauschbörse und Junior der APSE. Gemeinsamer Eingang mit dem Radio RCM aus Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

Italiano :

APSE swap e mercato junior. Ingresso congiunto con Radio RCM di Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

Espanol :

Permuta APSE y mercado junior. Entrada conjunta con Radio RCM de Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

