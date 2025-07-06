bourse aux vêtements jouets puériculture Hommarting

bourse aux vêtements jouets puériculture Hommarting dimanche 6 juillet 2025 09:00:00.

bourse aux vêtements jouets puériculture

Salle polyvalente Hommarting Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-07-06 09:00:00

fin : 2025-07-06 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-06

L’association Les Petits Sorciers de Hommarting vous invite à participer à sa prochaine bourse aux vêtements, jouets et puériculture ! Une petite restauration sera disponible sur place.Tout public

0 .

Salle polyvalente Hommarting 57405 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 20 31 63 72

English :

The association Les Petits Sorciers de Hommarting invites you to take part in its next clothing, toy and childcare fair! Snacks and snacks will be available on site.

German :

Der Verein Les Petits Sorciers de Hommarting lädt Sie ein, an seiner nächsten Börse für Kleidung, Spielzeug und Kinderpflege teilzunehmen! Vor Ort wird ein kleiner Imbiss angeboten.

Italiano :

L’associazione Les Petits Sorciers de Hommarting vi invita a partecipare al prossimo mercatino di abbigliamento, giocattoli e articoli per l’infanzia! Spuntini e merende saranno disponibili sul posto.

Espanol :

La asociación Les Petits Sorciers de Hommarting le invita a participar en su próximo mercadillo de ropa, juguetes y puericultura Habrá aperitivos y tentempiés disponibles in situ.

L’événement bourse aux vêtements jouets puériculture Hommarting a été mis à jour le 2025-06-26 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG