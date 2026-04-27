BOUTEILLES OUVERTES AU DOMAINE CABROL Aragon

Aragon

BOUTEILLES OUVERTES AU DOMAINE CABROL

D118 Aragon Aude

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-09 12:00:00

fin : 2026-05-09 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-09

Bouteilles Ouvertes au Domaine Cabrol.

Le Domaine Cabrol vous invite à une journée conviviale entre découvertes, dégustations et animations.

Au programme

– 14h Atelier dégustation verticale Vent d’Est (30 ans) 15 € pers.

Sur réservation places limitées

Partez pour un voyage dans le temps à travers cette cuvée emblématique du Languedoc. Dégustez plusieurs millésimes, de 2003 à 2021, et découvrez l’évolution du vin au fil des années, guidé par les vignerons.

– 15h30 Balade guidée dans les vignes Gratuit

Sur réservation places limitées

Vivez une immersion au cœur du domaine, dans un cadre naturel au pied de la Montagne Noire. Cette balade vous permettra de découvrir le terroir, le travail de la vigne et les paysages authentiques qui façonnent les vins du domaine.

– 16h30 Visite guidée de la nouvelle cave Gratuit

Sur réservation places limitées

Découvrez la nouvelle cuverie du domaine, un espace modernisé alliant tradition et innovation. Cette visite met en lumière les équipements récents et les techniques de vinification qui valorisent les cépages et le terroir.

– 17h Dégustation du Blanc de Noire Gratuit

Sur réservation places limitées

Profitez d’un moment privilégié sur la plateforme du nouveau chai pour découvrir cette cuvée, au cœur d’une cuverie entièrement repensée. Une dégustation conviviale pour partager la passion du domaine.

18h Concert The Duke

20h Concert Duo Éphémère

19h à 21h Repas chaud

Sur réservation conseillée

Toute la journée à partir de midi

Animations, ambiance musicale et exposition.

Dégustations de vins, huîtres, grillades et autres spécialités gourmandes sur place.

Une journée festive et immersive pour découvrir les vins du domaine, son savoir-faire et son environnement exceptionnel.

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D118 Aragon 11600 Aude Occitanie +33 6 81 14 00 26 cc@domainedecabrol.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Open bottles at Domaine Cabrol.

Domaine Cabrol invites you to enjoy a day of discovery, tasting and entertainment.

On the program:

– 14h ? Vent d?Est vertical tasting workshop (30 years) ? 15 ? pers.

Reservations required ? places limited

Take a journey through time with this emblematic Languedoc cuvée. Taste several vintages, from 2003 to 2021, and discover how the wine has evolved over the years, guided by the winemakers.

– 15h30 ? Guided stroll through the vineyards ? Free

On reservation ? limited places

Immerse yourself in the heart of the estate, in a natural setting at the foot of the Montagne Noire. On this walk, you’ll discover the terroir, the work of the vine and the authentic landscapes that shape the estate’s wines.

– 16h30 ? Guided tour of the new winery ? Free

On reservation ? limited places

Discover the estate’s new winery, a modernized space combining tradition and innovation. This tour highlights the latest equipment and winemaking techniques to enhance the value of grape varieties and terroir.

– 17h ? Tasting of Blanc de Noire ? Free

On reservation ? limited places

Enjoy a privileged moment on the platform of the new winery to discover this cuvée, at the heart of a completely redesigned winery. A convivial tasting to share the passion of the estate.

18h ? Concert: The Duke

20h ? Concert: Duo Éphémère

7-9pm ? Hot meal

Reservations recommended

All day from midday:

Entertainment, music and exhibition.

Wine tasting, oysters, grilled meats and other gourmet specialties on site.

A festive, immersive day to discover the estate’s wines, expertise and exceptional environment.

L’événement BOUTEILLES OUVERTES AU DOMAINE CABROL Aragon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Grand Carcassonne Tourisme