Bouzonville fait son cinéma ‘BOB L’EPONGE LE FILM’

Salle des fêtes Rue Saint-Hubert Bouzonville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

4

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-02-25 15:00:00

fin : 2026-02-25 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-25

Rendez-vous à Bikini Bottom pour une aventure hors du commun avec Bob l’éponge Le film un pour tous, tous pirates !

Le pitch

Bob l’éponge et ses amis de Bikini Bottom larguent les amarres pour leur plus grande aventure sur grand écran. Bien décidé à prouver à M. Krabs qu’il est désormais un grand garçon, Bob se lance sur les traces du légendaire Hollandais Volant, un redoutable pirate fantôme. Cap sur une épopée déjantée, entre fous rires, frissons et péripéties sous-marines, jusque dans les abysses les plus mystérieux de l’océan, là où aucune éponge n’a jamais osé plonger !Tout public

4 .

Salle des fêtes Rue Saint-Hubert Bouzonville 57320 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 78 44 44

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Join us at Bikini Bottom for an extraordinary adventure with SpongeBob SquarePants The Movie: One for All, All Pirates!

The pitch:

SpongeBob and his friends from Bikini Bottom cast off for their biggest adventure yet on the big screen. Determined to prove to Mr. Krabs that he’s a big boy now, Bob sets out on the trail of the legendary Flying Dutchman, a fearsome ghost pirate. It’s a wild ride of laughter, thrills and underwater adventures, all the way to the ocean’s most mysterious abysses, where no sponge has ever dared to dive!

L’événement Bouzonville fait son cinéma ‘BOB L’EPONGE LE FILM’ Bouzonville a été mis à jour le 2026-01-28 par TROIS FRONTIERES TOURISME