Bouzonville fait son cinéma LOL 2.0 Bouzonville

Bouzonville fait son cinéma LOL 2.0

Salle des fêtes Rue Saint-Hubert Bouzonville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-03-13 20:00:00

fin : 2026-03-13 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-13

Retrouvez Sophie Marceau dans le second volet du film des années 2000 Lol 2.0

Le pitch

À 55 ans, Anne profite enfin de sa liberté après le départ de ses enfants. Cependant, tout bascule quand sa fille Louise, 23 ans, revient vivre chez elle après un échec professionnel et sentimental. Et comme une surprise n’arrive jamais seule, son fils Théo lui annonce qu’elle va devenir grand-mère. Entre chocs générationnels, rêves en mutation et nouveaux élans amoureux, Anne comprend que la vie ne suit jamais tout à fait le plan prévu.Tout public

Salle des fêtes Rue Saint-Hubert Bouzonville 57320 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 78 44 44

English :

Sophie Marceau is back in the second part of the 2000 film Lol 2.0

The pitch:

At 55, Anne is finally enjoying her freedom after the departure of her children. However, everything changes when her 23-year-old daughter Louise returns to live with her after a professional and romantic failure. And to add insult to injury, her son Théo announces that she is to become a grandmother. Between generational shocks, changing dreams and new love, Anne understands that life never quite goes according to plan.

