Bouzonville fait son cinéma Marsupilami

Salle des fêtes Rue Saint-Hubert Bouzonville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-04-15 15:00:00

fin : 2026-04-15 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-15

Cette séance jeunesse vous emmène dans la forêt du Marsupilami, nouveau film de Philippe Lacheau et sa bande !

Le pitch

Pour sauver son emploi, David accepte un plan foireux ramener un mystérieux colis d’Amérique du Sud. Il se retrouve alors à bord d’une croisière avec son ex Tess, son fils Léo, et son collègue Stéphane, aussi benêt que maladroit, dont David se sert pour transporter le colis à sa place. Tout dérape lorsque ce dernier l’ouvre accidentellement un adorable bébé Marsupilami apparait et le voyage vire au chaos.Tout public

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Salle des fêtes Rue Saint-Hubert Bouzonville 57320 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 78 44 44

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English :

This children’s screening takes you into the forest of Marsupilami, the new film by Philippe Lacheau and his gang!

The pitch:

To save his job, David agrees to a plan to bring back a mysterious package from South America. He finds himself on board a cruise ship with his ex-girlfriend Tess, his son Léo, and his clumsy colleague Stéphane, whom David uses to carry the package for him. Everything goes wrong when Stéphane accidentally opens the package: an adorable baby Marsupilami appears and the trip turns to chaos.

L’événement Bouzonville fait son cinéma Marsupilami Bouzonville a été mis à jour le 2026-03-28 par TROIS FRONTIERES TOURISME