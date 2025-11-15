Boxing night Espace Educatif et sportif Montélimar

Boxing night

Espace Educatif et sportif 124 avenue Jean Jaures Montélimar Drôme

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-15 18:00:00

fin : 2025-11-15 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-15

Préparez vous pour des combats spectaculaires, une ambiance électrique et des champions prêts à tout donner sur le ring.

Que vous soyez passionné de boxe ou simplement en quête d’un show sportif exceptionnel.

.

Espace Educatif et sportif 124 avenue Jean Jaures Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 10 19 90 00

English :

Get ready for spectacular fights, an electric atmosphere and champions ready to give their all in the ring.

Whether you’re a boxing enthusiast or simply looking for an exceptional sports show.

German :

Bereiten Sie sich auf spektakuläre Kämpfe, eine elektrisierende Atmosphäre und Champions vor, die bereit sind, im Ring alles zu geben.

Ob Sie nun ein leidenschaftlicher Boxer sind oder einfach nur auf der Suche nach einer außergewöhnlichen Sportshow.

Italiano :

Preparatevi a combattimenti spettacolari, a un’atmosfera elettrica e a campioni pronti a dare il massimo sul ring.

Che siate appassionati di boxe o semplicemente alla ricerca di uno spettacolo sportivo eccezionale.

Espanol :

Prepárese para combates espectaculares, un ambiente eléctrico y campeones dispuestos a darlo todo en el ring.

Tanto si es aficionado al boxeo como si simplemente busca un espectáculo deportivo excepcional.

L’événement Boxing night Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2025-11-05 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération