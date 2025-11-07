Braderie d’usine SEB TARBES Tarbes

Braderie d’usine SEB TARBES Tarbes vendredi 7 novembre 2025.

Braderie d’usine SEB

TARBES Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées

Rendez-vous, une nouvelle fois, pour faire le plein de bonnes affaires en matière de petit électroménager et d’articles culinaires !

HORAIRES D’OUVERTURE

Du vendredi au dimanche 10h à 18h

Marques présentes

Tefal Moulinex SEB Krups Rowenta Calor Lagostina WMF + Krampouz + Forge Adour

Produits présents

Articles culinaires et petit électroménager pour la cuisine et la maison, parmi de grandes marques, jusqu’à -50% de remise par rapport au prix conseillé fabricant.

TARBES Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 9 72 11 00 30

English :

Once again, you’ll find plenty of bargains on small electrical appliances and cookware!

OPENING HOURS

Friday to Sunday: 10am to 6pm

Brands present

Tefal ? Moulinex ? SEB ? Krups ? Rowenta ? Calor ? Lagostina ? WMF + Krampouz + Forge Adour

Featured products:

Cookware and small appliances for the kitchen and home, from leading brands, up to 50% off the manufacturer?s recommended retail price.

German :

Auch in diesem Jahr können Sie wieder viele Schnäppchen bei Elektrogeräten und Küchenartikeln machen!

ÖFFNUNGSZEITEN

Freitag bis Sonntag: 10 bis 18 Uhr

Anwesende Marken

Tefal ? Moulinex ? SEB ? Krups ? Rowenta ? Calor ? Lagostina ? WMF + Krampouz + Forge Adour

Vorhandene Produkte:

Küchenartikel und kleine Elektrogeräte für Küche und Haushalt, unter großen Marken, bis zu -50% Rabatt gegenüber der unverbindlichen Preisempfehlung des Herstellers.

Italiano :

Anche in questo caso, si possono trovare numerose occasioni su piccoli elettrodomestici e pentole!

ORARI DI APERTURA

Da venerdì a domenica: dalle 10.00 alle 18.00

Marche presenti

Tefal ? Moulinex ? SEB ? Krups ? Rowenta ? Calor? Lagostina ? WMF + Krampouz + Forge Adour

Prodotti in vendita

Pentole e piccoli elettrodomestici per la cucina e la casa, delle migliori marche, con sconti fino al 50% sul prezzo di vendita consigliato dal produttore.

Espanol :

Una vez más, hay muchas ofertas en pequeños electrodomésticos y utensilios de cocina

HORARIOS DE APERTURA

De viernes a domingo: de 10.00 a 18.00 h

Marcas presentes

Tefal ? Moulinex ? SEB ? Krups ? Rowenta ? Calor ? Lagostina ? WMF + Krampouz + Forja Adour

Productos en oferta

Utensilios de cocina y pequeños electrodomésticos para la cocina y el hogar, de primeras marcas, hasta con un 50% de descuento sobre el precio de venta recomendado por el fabricante.

