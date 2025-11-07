Braderie d’usine SEB TARBES Tarbes
Rendez-vous, une nouvelle fois, pour faire le plein de bonnes affaires en matière de petit électroménager et d’articles culinaires !
HORAIRES D’OUVERTURE
Du vendredi au dimanche 10h à 18h
Marques présentes
Tefal Moulinex SEB Krups Rowenta Calor Lagostina WMF + Krampouz + Forge Adour
Produits présents
Articles culinaires et petit électroménager pour la cuisine et la maison, parmi de grandes marques, jusqu’à -50% de remise par rapport au prix conseillé fabricant.
TARBES Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 9 72 11 00 30
English :
Once again, you’ll find plenty of bargains on small electrical appliances and cookware!
OPENING HOURS
Friday to Sunday: 10am to 6pm
Brands present
Tefal ? Moulinex ? SEB ? Krups ? Rowenta ? Calor ? Lagostina ? WMF + Krampouz + Forge Adour
Featured products:
Cookware and small appliances for the kitchen and home, from leading brands, up to 50% off the manufacturer?s recommended retail price.
German :
Auch in diesem Jahr können Sie wieder viele Schnäppchen bei Elektrogeräten und Küchenartikeln machen!
ÖFFNUNGSZEITEN
Freitag bis Sonntag: 10 bis 18 Uhr
Anwesende Marken
Tefal ? Moulinex ? SEB ? Krups ? Rowenta ? Calor ? Lagostina ? WMF + Krampouz + Forge Adour
Vorhandene Produkte:
Küchenartikel und kleine Elektrogeräte für Küche und Haushalt, unter großen Marken, bis zu -50% Rabatt gegenüber der unverbindlichen Preisempfehlung des Herstellers.
Italiano :
Anche in questo caso, si possono trovare numerose occasioni su piccoli elettrodomestici e pentole!
ORARI DI APERTURA
Da venerdì a domenica: dalle 10.00 alle 18.00
Marche presenti
Tefal ? Moulinex ? SEB ? Krups ? Rowenta ? Calor? Lagostina ? WMF + Krampouz + Forge Adour
Prodotti in vendita
Pentole e piccoli elettrodomestici per la cucina e la casa, delle migliori marche, con sconti fino al 50% sul prezzo di vendita consigliato dal produttore.
Espanol :
Una vez más, hay muchas ofertas en pequeños electrodomésticos y utensilios de cocina
HORARIOS DE APERTURA
De viernes a domingo: de 10.00 a 18.00 h
Marcas presentes
Tefal ? Moulinex ? SEB ? Krups ? Rowenta ? Calor ? Lagostina ? WMF + Krampouz + Forja Adour
Productos en oferta
Utensilios de cocina y pequeños electrodomésticos para la cocina y el hogar, de primeras marcas, hasta con un 50% de descuento sobre el precio de venta recomendado por el fabricante.
L’événement Braderie d’usine SEB Tarbes a été mis à jour le 2025-10-22 par OT de Tarbes|CDT65