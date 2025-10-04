Braderie P.A.S Boutik 2 bis Kenan Uhella Plouguerneau
Braderie P.A.S Boutik 2 bis Kenan Uhella Plouguerneau samedi 4 octobre 2025.
Braderie P.A.S
Boutik 2 bis Kenan Uhella 2 Lieu-dit Kenan Uhella Plouguerneau Finistère
Début : 2025-10-04 09:00:00
fin : 2025-10-04 12:00:00
2025-10-04 2025-10-09 2025-10-18
Vente de vêtements enfant, adulte, linge de maison, livres et divers .
Boutik 2 bis Kenan Uhella 2 Lieu-dit Kenan Uhella Plouguerneau 29880 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 73 52 90 23
L’événement Braderie P.A.S Plouguerneau a été mis à jour le 2025-09-24 par OT PAYS DES ABERS