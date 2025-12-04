Braderie Solidaire de Noël Village de marques Lafuma Anneyron

Braderie Solidaire de Noël

Village de marques Lafuma 6 & 19 rue Victor Lafuma Anneyron Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-04 09:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-04

Venez profiter de promotions exceptionnelles avec jusqu’à 50% de remises et découvrir les entreprises partenaires ! Une partie des bénéfices sera reversée à une œuvre caritative. Marché de noël, animations, père noël, Food truck…

.

Village de marques Lafuma 6 & 19 rue Victor Lafuma Anneyron 26140 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 31 31 13

English :

Come and take advantage of exceptional promotions with up to 50% off, and discover our partner companies! Part of the profits will be donated to charity. Christmas market, entertainment, Santa Claus, food truck…

German :

Profitieren Sie von außergewöhnlichen Angeboten mit bis zu 50% Rabatt und entdecken Sie die Partnerunternehmen! Ein Teil der Gewinne wird an eine wohltätige Organisation gespendet. Weihnachtsmarkt, Animationen, Weihnachtsmann, Foodtruck…

Italiano :

Venite ad approfittare delle eccezionali promozioni con sconti fino al 50% e a scoprire le nostre aziende partner! Parte del ricavato sarà devoluto in beneficenza. Mercatino di Natale, animazione, Babbo Natale, food truck…

Espanol :

Venga y aprovéchese de promociones excepcionales con hasta un 50% de descuento y descubra nuestras empresas asociadas Parte de los beneficios se donará a organizaciones benéficas. Mercado navideño, animaciones, Papá Noel, food truck…

L’événement Braderie Solidaire de Noël Anneyron a été mis à jour le 2025-11-18 par Office de Tourisme Porte de DrômArdèche