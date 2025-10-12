Braderie CENTRE VILLE Vichy
Braderie CENTRE VILLE Vichy dimanche 12 octobre 2025.
Braderie
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-12 09:00:00
fin : 2025-10-12 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-12
Braderie, avec + 220 exposants dans le centre-ville de Vichy.
CENTRE VILLE CENTRE VILLE DE VICHY Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 42 81 27 97 commercial@vichycommerce.com
English :
Braderie, with over 220 exhibitors in downtown Vichy.
German :
Braderie, mit + 220 Ausstellern im Stadtzentrum von Vichy.
Italiano :
Braderie, con oltre 220 bancarelle nel centro di Vichy.
Espanol :
Braderie, con más de 220 puestos en el centro de Vichy.
L’événement Braderie Vichy a été mis à jour le 2025-09-01 par Vichy Destinations