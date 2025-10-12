Braderie CENTRE VILLE Vichy

Braderie CENTRE VILLE Vichy dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

Braderie

CENTRE VILLE CENTRE VILLE DE VICHY Vichy Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-12 09:00:00

fin : 2025-10-12 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-12

Braderie, avec + 220 exposants dans le centre-ville de Vichy.

CENTRE VILLE CENTRE VILLE DE VICHY Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 42 81 27 97 commercial@vichycommerce.com

English :

Braderie, with over 220 exhibitors in downtown Vichy.

German :

Braderie, mit + 220 Ausstellern im Stadtzentrum von Vichy.

Italiano :

Braderie, con oltre 220 bancarelle nel centro di Vichy.

Espanol :

Braderie, con más de 220 puestos en el centro de Vichy.

