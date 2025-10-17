Braderie Vintage Romans-sur-Isère

Braderie Vintage Romans-sur-Isère vendredi 17 octobre 2025.

Braderie Vintage

Romans-sur-Isère Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-17 09:00:00

fin : 2025-10-17 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-17

Plongez au cœur de l’ambiance unique et chaleureuse de La Braderie Vintage à Romans ! Trois jours d’animations, de découvertes et de rencontres dans un décor rétro où le passé et le présent se mêlent avec charme.

.

Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 05 51 51 com@ville-romans26.fr

English :

Immerse yourself in the unique and warm atmosphere of La Braderie Vintage à Romans! Three days of entertainment, discoveries and encounters in a retro setting where past and present blend with charm.

German :

Tauchen Sie ein in die einzigartige und herzliche Atmosphäre der Vintage-Braderie in Romans! Drei Tage voller Animationen, Entdeckungen und Begegnungen in einem Retro-Dekor, in dem sich Vergangenheit und Gegenwart auf charmante Weise vermischen.

Italiano :

Immergetevi nell’atmosfera unica e calorosa de La Braderie Vintage di Roma! Tre giorni di eventi, scoperte e incontri in un ambiente retrò dove il passato e il presente si fondono con fascino.

Espanol :

Sumérjase en el ambiente único y cálido de La Braderie Vintage de Romans Tres días de eventos, descubrimientos y encuentros en un ambiente retro donde el pasado y el presente se mezclan con encanto.

L’événement Braderie Vintage Romans-sur-Isère a été mis à jour le 2025-09-11 par Valence Romans Tourisme