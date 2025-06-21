BRANDON Antichan-de-Frontignes 21 juin 2025 22:00

Haute-Garonne

Antichan-de-Frontignes Haute-Garonne

2025-06-21 22:00:00

2025-06-21 23:30:00

2025-06-21

Inscrit au patrimoine culturel immatériel de l’humanité, le brandon est une fête traditionnelle et populaire qui se déroule tous les ans.

Le Brandon désigne plus particulièrement les gros troncs de bois travaillés sur place pour allumer les feux de la Saint-Jean et qui s’embrasent à l’occasion de ces fêtes du feu du solstice d’été. .

Antichan-de-Frontignes 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Part of humanity?s intangible cultural heritage, the brandon is a traditional, popular festival held every year.

Der Brandon, der zum immateriellen Kulturerbe der Menschheit gehört, ist ein traditionelles Volksfest, das jedes Jahr stattfindet.

Annoverato tra i siti del patrimonio culturale immateriale, il brandon è un festival tradizionale e popolare che si tiene ogni anno.

Catalogado como patrimonio cultural inmaterial, el brandon es una fiesta tradicional y popular que se celebra todos los años.

