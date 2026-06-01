Antichan-de-Frontignes

BRANDON

VILLAGE Antichan-de-Frontignes Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-20 22:00:00

fin : 2026-06-20 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-20

Inscrit au patrimoine culturel immatériel de l’humanité, le brandon est une fête traditionnelle et populaire qui se déroule tous les ans.

Grillades, embrasement du brandon et feu d’artifice.

Le Brandon désigne plus particulièrement les gros troncs de bois travaillés sur place pour allumer les feux de la Saint-Jean et qui s’embrasent à l’occasion de ces fêtes du feu du solstice d’été. .

VILLAGE Antichan-de-Frontignes 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 21 21 info@pyrenees31.com

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English :

Listed as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the Brandon is a traditional and popular festival that takes place every year.

Barbecues, the lighting of the Brandon, and fireworks.

L’événement BRANDON Antichan-de-Frontignes a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE