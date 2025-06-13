BRANDON & FÊTE DU VILLAGE – Moustajon, 13 juin 2025 19:00, Moustajon.

Haute-Garonne

BRANDON & FÊTE DU VILLAGE Chemin de Pountet Moustajon Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-06-13 19:00:00

fin : 2025-06-14 00:00:00

2025-06-13

Inscrit au patrimoine culturel immatériel de l’humanité, le brandon est une fête traditionnelle et populaire qui se déroule tous les ans.

Vendredi 13

– 22h30 Embrasement du brandon avec animation musicale

Samedi 14

– à partir de 19h Repas et bal au foyer animé par Vivilo (pour le repas réservation obligatoire au 06.16.09.66.48 ou 05.61.79.21.57) avant le 6 juin.

Menu (20€)

– Apéritif

– Salade gourmande (gésiers, magrets, croûtons, salade, melon)

– Magret grillé et pommes de terre paysannes

– Tarte myrtille et tarte aux pommes

– Vin et café .

Chemin de Pountet

Moustajon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 21 57

English :

Part of humanity?s intangible cultural heritage, the brandon is a traditional, popular festival held every year.

German :

Der Brandon, der zum immateriellen Kulturerbe der Menschheit gehört, ist ein traditionelles Volksfest, das jedes Jahr stattfindet.

Italiano :

Annoverato tra i siti del patrimonio culturale immateriale, il brandon è un festival tradizionale e popolare che si tiene ogni anno.

Espanol :

Catalogado como patrimonio cultural inmaterial, el brandon es una fiesta tradicional y popular que se celebra todos los años.

L'événement BRANDON & FÊTE DU VILLAGE Moustajon a été mis à jour le 2025-05-22