BRANDON & FÊTE DU VILLAGE – Moustajon, 13 juin 2025 19:00, Moustajon.
Haute-Garonne
BRANDON & FÊTE DU VILLAGE Chemin de Pountet Moustajon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-13 19:00:00
fin : 2025-06-14 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-13
Inscrit au patrimoine culturel immatériel de l’humanité, le brandon est une fête traditionnelle et populaire qui se déroule tous les ans.
Vendredi 13
– 22h30 Embrasement du brandon avec animation musicale
Samedi 14
– à partir de 19h Repas et bal au foyer animé par Vivilo (pour le repas réservation obligatoire au 06.16.09.66.48 ou 05.61.79.21.57) avant le 6 juin.
Menu (20€)
– Apéritif
– Salade gourmande (gésiers, magrets, croûtons, salade, melon)
– Magret grillé et pommes de terre paysannes
– Tarte myrtille et tarte aux pommes
– Vin et café .
Chemin de Pountet
Moustajon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 21 57
English :
Part of humanity?s intangible cultural heritage, the brandon is a traditional, popular festival held every year.
German :
Der Brandon, der zum immateriellen Kulturerbe der Menschheit gehört, ist ein traditionelles Volksfest, das jedes Jahr stattfindet.
Italiano :
Annoverato tra i siti del patrimonio culturale immateriale, il brandon è un festival tradizionale e popolare che si tiene ogni anno.
Espanol :
Catalogado como patrimonio cultural inmaterial, el brandon es una fiesta tradicional y popular que se celebra todos los años.
L’événement BRANDON & FÊTE DU VILLAGE Moustajon a été mis à jour le 2025-05-22 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE