BRANDON – Lourde 21 juin 2025 20:00

Haute-Garonne

BRANDON VILLAGE Lourde Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-06-21 20:00:00

fin : 2025-06-21 23:00:00

2025-06-21

Inscrit au patrimoine culturel immatériel de l’humanité, le brandon est une fête traditionnelle et populaire qui se déroule tous les ans.

À partir de 20h Repas partagé, amenez ce qui vous fait plaisir (sucré, salé et le barbecue sera allumé). Les boissons sont offertes par le comité des fêtes de Lourde.

Embrasement du brandon à la tombée de la nuit. .

VILLAGE

Lourde 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 65 27

English :

Part of humanity?s intangible cultural heritage, the brandon is a traditional, popular festival held every year.

German :

Der Brandon, der zum immateriellen Kulturerbe der Menschheit gehört, ist ein traditionelles Volksfest, das jedes Jahr stattfindet.

Italiano :

Annoverato tra i siti del patrimonio culturale immateriale, il brandon è un festival tradizionale e popolare che si tiene ogni anno.

Espanol :

Catalogado como patrimonio cultural inmaterial, el brandon es una fiesta tradicional y popular que se celebra todos los años.

L’événement BRANDON Lourde a été mis à jour le 2025-06-12 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE