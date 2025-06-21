BRANDON – BOULODROME Saint-Béat-Lez, 21 juin 2025 19:00, Saint-Béat-Lez.

Haute-Garonne

BRANDON BOULODROME 14 Prairie de Méliande Saint-Béat-Lez Haute-Garonne

Inscrit au patrimoine culturel immatériel de l’humanité, le brandon est une fête traditionnelle et populaire qui se déroule tous les ans.

L’embrasement du brandon sera animé par le groupe de rock local, Les Rockquetaires. .

Saint-Béat-Lez 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 40 05

English :

Part of humanity?s intangible cultural heritage, the brandon is a traditional, popular festival held every year.

German :

Der Brandon, der zum immateriellen Kulturerbe der Menschheit gehört, ist ein traditionelles Volksfest, das jedes Jahr stattfindet.

Italiano :

Annoverato tra i siti del patrimonio culturale immateriale, il brandon è un festival tradizionale e popolare che si tiene ogni anno.

Espanol :

Catalogado como patrimonio cultural inmaterial, el brandon es una fiesta tradicional y popular que se celebra todos los años.

