BRANDON & SOIRÉE GUINGUETTE Pointis-de-Rivière 28 juin 2025 19:30

Haute-Garonne

BRANDON & SOIRÉE GUINGUETTE VILLAGE Pointis-de-Rivière Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-28 19:30:00

fin : 2025-06-28 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-28

Inscrit au patrimoine culturel immatériel de l’humanité, le brandon est une fête traditionnelle et populaire qui se déroule tous les ans.

21:30 Descente aux flambeaux de la place du village au lac accompagnée par la Batucada Tak’Attack.

Embrasement du Brandon.

23:00 Feu d’artifice par FC Pyro.

Soirée Guinguette avec buvette. .

VILLAGE

Pointis-de-Rivière 31210 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

English :

Part of humanity?s intangible cultural heritage, the brandon is a traditional, popular festival held every year.

German :

Der Brandon, der zum immateriellen Kulturerbe der Menschheit gehört, ist ein traditionelles Volksfest, das jedes Jahr stattfindet.

Italiano :

Annoverato tra i siti del patrimonio culturale immateriale, il brandon è un festival tradizionale e popolare che si tiene ogni anno.

Espanol :

Catalogado como patrimonio cultural inmaterial, el brandon es una fiesta tradicional y popular que se celebra todos los años.

L’événement BRANDON & SOIRÉE GUINGUETTE Pointis-de-Rivière a été mis à jour le 2025-06-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE