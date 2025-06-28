BRANDON & SOIRÉE GUINGUETTE Pointis-de-Rivière 28 juin 2025 19:30
Haute-Garonne
BRANDON & SOIRÉE GUINGUETTE VILLAGE Pointis-de-Rivière Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-06-28 19:30:00
2025-06-28
Inscrit au patrimoine culturel immatériel de l’humanité, le brandon est une fête traditionnelle et populaire qui se déroule tous les ans.
21:30 Descente aux flambeaux de la place du village au lac accompagnée par la Batucada Tak’Attack.
Embrasement du Brandon.
23:00 Feu d’artifice par FC Pyro.
Soirée Guinguette avec buvette. .
VILLAGE
Pointis-de-Rivière 31210 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
English :
Part of humanity?s intangible cultural heritage, the brandon is a traditional, popular festival held every year.
German :
Der Brandon, der zum immateriellen Kulturerbe der Menschheit gehört, ist ein traditionelles Volksfest, das jedes Jahr stattfindet.
Italiano :
Annoverato tra i siti del patrimonio culturale immateriale, il brandon è un festival tradizionale e popolare che si tiene ogni anno.
Espanol :
Catalogado como patrimonio cultural inmaterial, el brandon es una fiesta tradicional y popular que se celebra todos los años.
