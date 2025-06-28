BRANDON & VIDE GRENIER Rue Cargue Montauban-de-Luchon 28 juin 2025 19:00

Haute-Garonne

BRANDON & VIDE GRENIER Rue Cargue PLACE DE L'ÉGLISE Montauban-de-Luchon

Début : 2025-06-28 19:00:00

fin : 2025-06-28 23:30:00

2025-06-28

Inscrit au patrimoine culturel immatériel de l’humanité, le brandon est une fête traditionnelle et populaire qui se déroule tous les ans.

Dès 19h Animation musicale avec buvette et restauration rapide (saucisses, frites, crêpes,…).

20h Spectacle du groupe folklorique Les Fils de Luchon.

22h Embrasement du brandon. .

Rue Cargue PLACE DE L’ÉGLISE

Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 04 39

English :

Part of humanity?s intangible cultural heritage, the brandon is a traditional, popular festival held every year.

German :

Der Brandon, der zum immateriellen Kulturerbe der Menschheit gehört, ist ein traditionelles Volksfest, das jedes Jahr stattfindet.

Italiano :

Annoverato tra i siti del patrimonio culturale immateriale, il brandon è un festival tradizionale e popolare che si tiene ogni anno.

Espanol :

Catalogado como patrimonio cultural inmaterial, el brandon es una fiesta tradicional y popular que se celebra todos los años.

