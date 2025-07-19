Bretoncelles en fête Bretoncelles 19 juillet 2025 19:30

Orne

Bretoncelles en fête Gymnase Bretoncelles Orne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-19 19:30:00

fin : 2025-07-19

Date(s) :

2025-07-19

Programme sous réserve restauration, bal populaire et feu d’artifice.

Pratique au Gymnase La Croix des Chênes à Bretoncelles.

Programme sous réserve restauration, bal populaire et feu d’artifice.

Pratique au Gymnase La Croix des Chênes à Bretoncelles. .

Gymnase

Bretoncelles 61110 Orne Normandie

English : Bretoncelles en fête

Country meal on reservation until July 13th at the shopkeepers of Bretoncelles followed by a fireworks and a popular ball.

Practical at the Gymnase La Croix des Chênes in Bretoncelles.

German :

Programm unter Vorbehalt: Essen und Trinken, Volkstanz und Feuerwerk.

Praktische Informationen: im Gymnasium La Croix des Chênes in Bretoncelles.

Italiano :

Programma soggetto a modifiche: catering, danze popolari e fuochi d’artificio.

Pratica: presso la Palestra La Croix des Chênes a Bretoncelles.

Espanol :

Programa sujeto a cambios: catering, baile popular y fuegos artificiales.

Práctico: en el Gymnase La Croix des Chênes de Bretoncelles.

L’événement Bretoncelles en fête Bretoncelles a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par OT CdC Coeur du Perche