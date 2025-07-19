Bretoncelles en fête Bretoncelles 19 juillet 2025 19:30
Programme sous réserve restauration, bal populaire et feu d’artifice.
Pratique au Gymnase La Croix des Chênes à Bretoncelles.
Bretoncelles 61110 Orne Normandie
English : Bretoncelles en fête
Country meal on reservation until July 13th at the shopkeepers of Bretoncelles followed by a fireworks and a popular ball.
Practical at the Gymnase La Croix des Chênes in Bretoncelles.
German :
Programm unter Vorbehalt: Essen und Trinken, Volkstanz und Feuerwerk.
Praktische Informationen: im Gymnasium La Croix des Chênes in Bretoncelles.
Italiano :
Programma soggetto a modifiche: catering, danze popolari e fuochi d’artificio.
Pratica: presso la Palestra La Croix des Chênes a Bretoncelles.
Espanol :
Programa sujeto a cambios: catering, baile popular y fuegos artificiales.
Práctico: en el Gymnase La Croix des Chênes de Bretoncelles.
