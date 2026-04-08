Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Bric à brac de Fercé Fercé-sur-Sarthe

Bric à brac de Fercé Fercé-sur-Sarthe dimanche 3 mai 2026.

Ville : 72430 Fercé-sur-Sarthe

Département : Sarthe

Début : dimanche 3 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 3 mai 2026

Tarif :

Fercé-sur-Sarthe

Bric à brac de Fercé

Fercé-sur-Sarthe Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-03
fin : 2026-05-03

Date(s) :
2026-05-03

Bric à brac de l’Association des Parents d’Élèves
L’Association des Parents d’Élèves de Fercé-sur-Sarthe organise son bric à brac traditionnel le dimanche 3 mai 2026.   .

Fercé-sur-Sarthe 72430 Sarthe Pays de la Loire   a.p.e.fercesursarthe@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Bric à brac by the Parents’ Association

L’événement Bric à brac de Fercé Fercé-sur-Sarthe a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par CDT72

À voir aussi à Fercé-sur-Sarthe (Sarthe)