Bric à brac de Fercé Fercé-sur-Sarthe
Bric à brac de Fercé Fercé-sur-Sarthe dimanche 3 mai 2026.
Fercé-sur-Sarthe
Bric à brac de Fercé
Fercé-sur-Sarthe Sarthe
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-03
fin : 2026-05-03
Date(s) :
2026-05-03
Bric à brac de l’Association des Parents d’Élèves
L’Association des Parents d’Élèves de Fercé-sur-Sarthe organise son bric à brac traditionnel le dimanche 3 mai 2026. .
Fercé-sur-Sarthe 72430 Sarthe Pays de la Loire a.p.e.fercesursarthe@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Bric à brac by the Parents’ Association
L’événement Bric à brac de Fercé Fercé-sur-Sarthe a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par CDT72
À voir aussi à Fercé-sur-Sarthe (Sarthe)
- Boucle des 3 cantons Fercé-sur-Sarthe Sarthe 1 mai 2026