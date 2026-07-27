UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Sillé-le-Philippe

Bric à brac de l’UNC-AFN Sillé-le-Philippe

dimanche 13 septembre 2026 · Sillé-le-Philippe

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 13 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 13 septembre 2026
Heure de début
07:00:00
Adresse
Stade
Ville
72460 Sillé-le-Philippe
Département
Sarthe
Tarif

Sillé-le-Philippe

Bric à brac de l’UNC-AFN

Stade Sillé-le-Philippe Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-13 07:00:00
fin : 2026-09-13 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-13

L’UNC-AFN organise, en collaboration avec le CSSP, un bric à brac!
Buvette et restauration sur place.   .

Stade Sillé-le-Philippe 72460 Sarthe Pays de la Loire   rv.tarrade@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The UNC-AFN is organizing a bric-a-brac event in collaboration with the CSSP!

L’événement Bric à brac de l’UNC-AFN Sillé-le-Philippe a été mis à jour le 2026-07-27 par Pays Perche Sarthois