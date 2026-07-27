AGENDA · Sillé-le-Philippe
Bric à brac de l’UNC-AFN Sillé-le-Philippe
dimanche 13 septembre 2026 · Sillé-le-Philippe
Informations pratiques
Sillé-le-Philippe
Bric à brac de l’UNC-AFN
Stade Sillé-le-Philippe Sarthe
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-13 07:00:00
fin : 2026-09-13 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-13
L’UNC-AFN organise, en collaboration avec le CSSP, un bric à brac!
Buvette et restauration sur place. .
Stade Sillé-le-Philippe 72460 Sarthe Pays de la Loire rv.tarrade@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The UNC-AFN is organizing a bric-a-brac event in collaboration with the CSSP!
L’événement Bric à brac de l’UNC-AFN Sillé-le-Philippe a été mis à jour le 2026-07-27 par Pays Perche Sarthois