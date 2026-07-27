Informations pratiques

Sillé-le-Philippe

Bric à brac de l’UNC-AFN

Stade Sillé-le-Philippe Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-13 07:00:00

fin : 2026-09-13 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-13

L’UNC-AFN organise, en collaboration avec le CSSP, un bric à brac!

Buvette et restauration sur place. .

Stade Sillé-le-Philippe 72460 Sarthe Pays de la Loire rv.tarrade@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The UNC-AFN is organizing a bric-a-brac event in collaboration with the CSSP!

L’événement Bric à brac de l’UNC-AFN Sillé-le-Philippe a été mis à jour le 2026-07-27 par Pays Perche Sarthois