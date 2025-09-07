Brocante à Homblières Homblières
Brocante à Homblières Homblières dimanche 7 septembre 2025.
Brocante à Homblières
Homblières Aisne
Tarif : 0 – 0 –
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-07 08:00:00
fin : 2025-09-07 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-07
Le dimanche 7 septembre, venez participer à la brocante d’Homblières qui est organisée par l’association Mon village au Quotidien !
Ouvert de 8h à 18h.
Information par SMS au 07 49 20 89 82. 0 .
Homblières 02720 Aisne Hauts-de-France +33 7 49 20 89 82
